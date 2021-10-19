Shaq (yes) will be doing a DJ set (correct) for F1 in Austin (that's right) this weekend

And the record for tallest music artist performing at Circuit of the Americas this weekend goes to ... well, it's not Billy Joel.

DJ Diesel has been added to the entertainment lineup during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix when it returns to Austin on Oct. 22-24. That stage name belongs to Shaquille O'Neal, one of the most legendary players in NBA history.

How can I see Shaq at the Formula One race in Austin?

He will "perform a curated set for F1 fans," according to an official announcement, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the ONEderland stage in the Circuit of the Americas infield, after the big race that day.

Attending Formula One in Austin?:Here's what you need to know about COVID protocols, safety

If you want to catch Shaq behind the table, hopefully you thought ahead for Formula One season. Single-day tickets for Sunday's race are sold out (but you can still get a ticket to catch the action at the track on Friday and Saturday).

What other music will there be at the Formula One race in Austin?

Of course, the big man with the big beats is not the only music on deck this weekend. Formula One U.S. Grand Prix concerts at Circuit of the Americas. The track’s Super Stage will present a trio of high-profile acts starting with rock duo Twenty One Pilots on Friday, followed by pop icon Joel on Saturday and funk legends Kool & the Gang on Sunday.

Don’t sleep on the daytime stages scattered around the track on Saturday and Sunday. You can take a break from the races and enjoy everything from the Austin Polka Band to Mobley’s soaring pop, Brownout’s explosive psych funk and the best Selena tribute band in Texas, Bidi Bidi Banda.

Check circuitoftheamericas.com for music schedules, ticket information and more.

And, for the record: O'Neal is 7 feet, 1 inch tall. Joel is 5 feet, 5 inches. Not really a fair fight.