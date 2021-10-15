Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, Margo Price, Michelle Zauner among 'ACL' Hall of Fame performers
When Austin's storied television series "Austin City Limits" inducts Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams and Wilco into its Hall of Fame on Oct. 28, a fantastic roster of talent will be on hand to celebrate.
The list of performers for this year's ceremony includes singer-songwriters Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, Terry Allen, Margo Price and Bill Callahan. Legendary drummer Sheila E. (Escovedo's niece), guitarist and Patti Smith sideman Lenny Kaye, John Doe, co-founder of the punk band X, Del Castillo's Alex Ruiz, and Michelle Zauner from Japanese Breakfast will also perform.
The event is open to the public and a limited number of tickets are available. Concert-goers will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of the event to attend.