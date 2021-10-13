Mid-October is lively in Austin with Asleep at the Wheel, Mavis Staples, Cheap Trick, more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Oct. 14-20.

Friday

Cheap Trick at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre. “You’re on top of the world and you can’t get any higher,” Cheap Trick sang in 1978, back when they were. The surprise is that the Illinois rockers have survived well into the 21st century, releasing their 20th album, “In Another World,” earlier this year. If you’re a fan of Nutty Brown’s west-edge-of-town outdoor space, go soon, as it’s set to close in November. Local blues-rock guitarist Eric Tessmer opens. $45-$200. 6 p.m. doors. 12225 W. U.S. 290. nuttybrown.com. — P.B.

Saturday

Asleep at the Wheel's 50th anniversary concert at Waterloo Park. Ray Benson's legendary Western swing outfit likes to play the 20th-century classic "Route 66," and by now, that's increasingly fitting, because it seems like around 66 musicians have been in the lineup over the years. Some of them will return as guest-performers for this long-awaited, pandemic-delayed bash. There's also a "very special guest" in the lineup that we're pretty sure is a major Texas country star who's not Willie Nelson (but we wouldn't want to "Give It Away"). The band will perform in the park's recently refurbished new Moody Amphitheater. $25-$65. 8 p.m. 1401 Trinity St. waterloogreenway.org. — P.B.

Mavis Staples at Paramount Theatre. If you need any more evidence that the soul music legend is a national treasure, watch Questlove’s jaw-droppingly good documentary “Summer of Soul.” The film chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, and in a breathtaking scene, a young Staples joins her hero, gospel legend Mahalia Jackson, to sing "Take My Hand, Precious Lord," dedicated to the recently assassinated civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s one of the purest soul music testimonies ever recorded, made all the more stunning when you consider it was captured at the beginning of Staples’ storied career. Abraham Alexander opens. $25-$65. 8 p.m. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — D.S.S.

Longhorn City Limits with North Mississippi Allstars, Greyhounds at LBJ Library Lawn. The free concert series tied to University of Texas football home games continues this weekend with concerts both before and after the Horns' 11 a.m. game with Oklahoma State. After the game, check out Grammy-nominated roots rockers the North Mississippi Allstars, featuring brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson. Arrive early for a 9:30 a.m. set by Austin soul-funk-and-more duo Greyhounds, featuring Anthony Ferrell and Andrew Trube. 2300 Robert Dedman Drive. texassports.com. — P.B.

Watchhouse at Stubb’s. North Carolina singer-songwriters Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz took a risk earlier this year when they announced they were changing their name to Watchhouse after more than a decade of performing and recording as Mandolin Orange. Last time through town, they sold out ACL Live and recorded a live album there. This time, they’ll focus on tracks from an adventurous self-titled album due in August that they made with Josh Kaufman, who has worked with the National and Taylor Swift. $30-$130. 7 p.m. doors. 801 Red River St. stubbsaustin.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Nat Adderley Jr. at Parker Jazz Club. The Adderley family has deep roots in American jazz music. Brothers Nat Adderley Sr. and Cannonball Adderley, on trumpet and saxophone accordingly, were among the 20th century’s most respected horn players. Nat Adderley Jr. toured for years with Luther Vandross and co-wrote some of the R&B legend’s songs. Playing in Austin is special for Nat Jr., as his daughters Akina and Alana Adderley both are active in the Austin music community. Local jazz singer Kenny Williams is a special guest for this concert benefiting the education-oriented Adderley Foundation. $30-$100. 7 p.m. 117 W. Fourth St. parkerjazzclub.com. — P.B.

Little Mazarn, Ralph White at Dry Creek Cafe & Boat Dock. An Austin institution since the 1950s, Dry Creek Cafe is far away from the hustle and bustle of Austin’s nightlife. Nestled along the Colorado River about a mile north of the Mount Bonnell overlook, it’s mostly a getaway, but music has been part of its history too. The place is closing at the end of the month — expect a farewell bash on its final weekend — but in the meantime, here’s a great show to catch there, featuring the bucolic minimalist music of Little Mazarn plus banjo master Ralph White. Free. 6 p.m. 4812 Mt. Bonnell Road. facebook.com/drycreekcafe. — P.B.

Monday

Arlo Parks at Parish. Before the pandemic, the young British pop-smith was poised to be one of the biggest breakouts of South by Southwest 2020. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter spent her high school years listening to emo music and studying poets like Anne Sexton and Sylvia Plath, which inspired a literary approach to her music. She creates vivid word pictures that ache with honesty as she reflects on love, rejection and the daunting challenges facing her “Super Sad Generation.” Her 2021 release “Collapsed in Sunbeams” is a sublime collection of exquisite pop. Sold out. 7 p.m. 314 E. Sixth St. parishaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Tuesday

Loudon Wainwright at Stateside at the Paramount. Heaven help the father who gets eclipsed by his children; when son Rufus is in town, he plays the Paramount’s main room, while pop Loudon settles for the smaller Stateside space. Dad loves his work, though, and he’s no doubt plenty happy for Rufus’s remarkable career. Meanwhile, Loudon still churns out folk songs with equal parts acid wit and compassionate empathy. Yeah, he’ll probably play “Dead Skunk,” but there’s a whole lot more to his 50-year catalog at this point. Dig in. $30-$50. 8 p.m. 719 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Wednesday

Tom Petty tribute at Guero's. Sun Radio's weekly "Texas Radio Live" broadcast from the oak garden of this SoCo Mexican restaurant typically features Texas acts performing their own material. But in honor of what would have been Petty's 71st birthday, the station will supplement a full day of nothing but Tom Petty songs on air with an hourlong set from local Petty tribute band the Damn Torpedoes. $10 suggested donation. 7 p.m. 1412 S. Congress Ave. sunradio.com/trl. — P.B.