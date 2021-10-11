George Strait, Willie Nelson to play Moody Center's opening bash in April 2022

Fresh from his first-ever appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Texas country great George Strait will team with Willie Nelson and his Family band at a grand-opening celebration for the new Moody Center arena at the University of Texas on April 29.

San Marcos' Randy Rogers Band will open the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via moodycenteratx.com. A presale event at 10 a.m. Wednesday will be open to American Express cardholders and those who sign up for the Moody Center newsletter via the venue's website. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

This won't technically be the first concert at the new arena, which will replace the 44-year-old Erwin Center after the UT basketball teams complete their 2021-22 seasons next spring. Already booked for the venue before the grand-opening show are the Weeknd (April 19), John Mayer (April 20-21), Trevor Noah (April 24) and Justin Bieber (April 27).

MORE:Moody Center will be 'a world-class venue built for music,' its developers say

A news release announcing the concert also noted that "the show will abide by local laws, guidance from public health authorities, and venue COVID-19 policies. Enhanced health and safety policies may be put into place any time at the discretion of the venue or show."

University of Texas COVID-19 policies have been an issue for some recent Erwin Center concerts. Unlike events such as this month's ACL Fest and venues such as the Paramount Theatre, UT facilities have no requirement for either proof-of-vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

That led singer Michael Bublé to cancel a planned September concert at the Erwin Center. Australian rock band Tame Impala moved a Nov. 7 concert originally scheduled for the Erwin Center to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater for the same reason.

Strait made his first-ever appearance at ACL Fest on Oct. 1 and also performed during the festival's second weekend. He's had a long history with UT venues, having played more than a dozen concerts at the Erwin Center.

MORE:'Long Live King George!' Why Texas loves ACL headliner George Strait

Nelson, who performed at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in August, is releasing a new album titled "Willie Nelson Family" next month. It includes collaborations with sister Bobbie Nelson, sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, and daughters Paula and Amy Nelson.