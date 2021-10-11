Missed Riders Against the Storm at ACL Fest? Watch the group's 'The Ones' music video

On Friday, husband/wife hip-hop duo Riders Against the Storm delivered a fiery set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, rocking a crowd of festival revelers with songs from their excellent new album "Flowers for the Living."

Austin360 is proud to debut their latest video from the album, a song called "The Ones." Co-produced by Anthony Farrell of the Greyhounds, the track features RAS' spin on classic hip-hop braggadocio.

The video, produced in collaboration with Austin artist/animator Johnny Villareal, is inspired by the look and feel of the counting song from 1970s "Sesame Street."

'The counting song on 'Sesame Street' was such a memorable song and video when I was growing up, and I wanted to pay homage to that vibe in this video. I wanted it to be like we jumped inside that world for a minute, and just make it ours," says Jonathan Chaka Mahone from the group.

"The Ones" is a perfect reminder that fantastic music within Austin's city limits continues long after the festival ends.