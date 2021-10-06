More live music beyond Zilker Park: Widespread Panic, Blue Oyster Cult, Tameca Jones, more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Oct. 7-13, beyond the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Thursday-Sunday

ACL Fest Late Night Shows. Many artists playing in Zilker Park this weekend also have after-fest-hours gigs in local venues. A few are sold out (Durand Jones on Thursday and Remi Wolf on Friday at Scoot Inn, Phoebe Bridgers on Friday at Stubb’s, Alison Wonderland on Saturday at Emo’s), but there’s plenty more to choose from, including Rival Sons with the Hu at Emo’s on Thursday, Band of Horses with Jade Bird at Stubb’s on Saturday, and Hinds with Sun Room at Antone’s on Saturday. Check out the full list, with start-times and ticket prices for each show, at c3concerts.com/acl-fest-nights. — P.B.

Thursday

Brownout, Nightowls at Central Machine Works. Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila presents an explosive evening of music at the East Austin beer hall. Two of the best big bands in Austin share the bill for a night of free music. Move and groove to the soulful sounds the Nightowls and the take the night owl with the bombastic psych funk of Brownout. The Capitol opens. Free. 7 to 10 p.m. 4824 E Cesar Chavez St. cmwbrewery.com. — D.S.S.

Friday-Sunday

Widespread Panic at ACL Live. The celebrated Georgia jam-band was just days away from a three-night stand at this marquee downtown venue in August when singer John Bell tested positive for COVID-19. The rescheduled dates fall on the exact three days of ACL Fest’s second weekend — not necessarily a bad thing, for those seeking alternatives to the Zilker Park extravaganza. As noted on the venue’s website: “All attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of attending the event.” Tickets for the Aug. 13-15 shows will be honored on the corresponding day this weekend. Additional tickets are still available ($69-$126). 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Friday-Saturday

Local music at the Continental Club. Looking for after-hours options when the action at Zilker Park is done? The granddaddy of all Austin clubs has a couple of solid nights that offer a good look at the variety of Austin music. Friday, catch indie-rock band Go Fever celebrating its new album “Velvet Fist” (10:30 p.m.), followed by soulful singer Tameca Jones (11:45 p.m.). Saturday, it’s alt-country-rockers Western Youth (with special guest Jaimee Harris, back in town from Nashville) at 10 p.m., followed by psych-folk-rockers Leon III at midnight. $22 Friday, $15 Saturday. 1315 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com. — P.B.

Saturday

Blue Oyster Cult at Haute Spot. Need we say more than “more cowbell”? Well, yes. That “Saturday Night Live” skit may have made BOC a cultural touchstone until the end of time, but “Don’t Fear the Reaper” really had already put them in that league when it was a mesmerizing radio smash in 1976. The lineup has changed a lot over the decades, but singer-guitarists Buck Dharma and Eric Bloom remain from those glory days. And there’s a new album, 2020’s “The Symbol Remains.” Catch them at the north end’s great outdoor venue. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. $37.50-$69. 8 p.m. hautespotvenue.com. — P.B.

Tuesday

Emotional Oranges at Come and Take It Live. The L.A. duo’s latest collection “The Juicebox” is a sizzle reel of smooth R&B and West Coast funk, with features from Vince Staples, Becky G and Yendry. This is probably your last chance to catch them in such an intimate room. Irish singer and rapper Biig Piig opens. $25-120. 8 p.m. 2015 E. Riverside Drive. scoremoreshows.com. — D.S.S.

Wednesday

Ben Sollee at 3Ten. Hailing from Kentucky, cellist Sollee has had a fascinating career, making records under his own name while also taking part in collaborations with adventurous bluegrass couple Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck, as well as indie artists Jim James and Daniel Martin Moore. Between 2009 and 2014, he did many solo tours with his cello on a bicycle, eventually tallying 5,000 miles across the country. $20-$23. 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.