ACL Fest's COVID-19 protocols had mixed results. Will things change for weekend two?

As the Austin City Limits Music Festival heads into its second weekend in Zilker Park, event presenters and city officials continue to tweak COVID-19 protocols. Gate checks for vaccination cards or recent negative tests appeared to go smoothly during weekend one, but plans for mask zones were another story.

Signs near the front of stages designated those more crowded areas as "masks required," but few people were seen wearing masks in those zones. Enforcement efforts appeared nonexistent; American-Statesman reporters covering the event witnessed no instances of event staffers telling festivalgoers to put on masks in those zones. But anyone who's been out and about on the local entertainment scene lately knows that such rules are hard to enforce. Attendees at a Gary Clark Jr. show at Waterloo Park this summer also largely eschewed the same rule.

On Monday evening, Austin Public Health issued a statement that read, in part: "Environmental Health Officers were onsite doing assessments and identified additional opportunities for mask-zone education and enforcement for Weekend 2 — this includes more signage and announcements at the stage and in line where people crowd. APH will work with ACL event organizers to continue to support their enforcement efforts."

Festival presenter C3 issued its own statement on Tuesday morning: "ACL Fest organizers made the adjustments recommended by Austin Public Health during Weekend One, and those will remain in place for Weekend Two."

Neither APH nor C3 addressed specific questions about whether or how mask-wearing would be enforced. APH added only that city officials "will continue to remind individuals attending any events the importance of wearing masks when you cannot socially distance and to watch for symptoms for up to 14 days after the event ends."