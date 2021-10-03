Olivia Rodrigo exorcises heartbreak, skewers social media in essential 'ACL' performance

Halfway through a tight nine-song set that covered the bulk of her chart-topping hits, Olivia Rodrigo made a startling revelation: For the first time in “Austin City Limits” history, the 47-year-old television show was hosting an all-female band.

The 18-year-old pop sensation beamed as she went on to introduce the five-woman ensemble backing her up. The crowd, which filled all three levels of the concert hall and was dominated by teen and tween girls and their moms, went wild.

The day after the artist formerly known as Hannah Montana put in a stunning headline performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and at the same time as 19-year-old Billie Eilish took her turn on the big stage at the fest, Rodrigo’s spectacular performance underlined what it means for young girls to see these artists take control of their own careers. Owning the narrative of their lives, these women are rewriting what it means to be young and female in America.

A high pitched scream ripped through the venue as lights dimmed and a swell of orchestral sound ushered in the opening of “Brutal.” Rodrigo spun onto the stage barefoot as the muscular chords and pounding drums that form the song’s backbone broke through and the room exploded.

The former Disney channel actress is best known for her breakup songs (more on that later), but this portrait of a young woman raging against the pressure of public scrutiny and social media shame that compound teenage malaise is one of her most potent. It unfolded as a powerful statement of self.

She revisited those themes a few songs later with “Jealousy, Jealousy,” a song that explicitly addresses the toll social media can take on a young girl’s ego.

“Co-comparison is killin' me slowly/ I think, I think too much/ 'Bout kids who don't know me/ I'm so sick of myself,” Rodrigo sang. She allowed her voice to build to a scream as she stomped out her insecurity and rode a wave of emotion that brought her to her knees.

With Instagram under scrutiny in the wake of a whistle-blower revelation that parent company Facebook’s internal research shows it can have damaging effects on the mental health of young girls, Rodrigo’s indictment of the platform felt not just relevant, but essential.

Back to the breakup songs, Rodrigo masterfully mines her own vulnerability to create devastating tales of disillusionment and heartbreak that are forceful and incongruently empowering. She let her voice build with fury on “Deja Vu” and grappled with a natural tendency toward pettiness on “Happier.”

Her debut single “Driver’s License,” a woeful tale of trying to aimlessly cruise the heartbreak away, is a perfect expression of teen heartbreak. She accompanied herself at a grand piano in the middle of the stage with her band starting a fast clap to build the urgency halfway through. The audience sang every word in a beautiful moment of raw release. She segued into “Traitor,” brilliantly skewering her personal Benedict Arnold while reclaiming her own power.

She switched to acoustic guitar for the quiet confessional “Favorite Crime,” the song’s gentle twang drawn out with a steel guitar in her backing ensemble.

She took out the set the same way she began, spinning in circles around the stage to the pounding drums of “Good 4 u,” once again harnessing the energy of her bitterness to make her better.

Halfway through the set, Rodrigo told the crowd that this was her first time in Austin and she was having the best time. The young girls who bathed in her brilliance reflected that joy.

