Sunny Sunday: Gates are open as ACL Fest's first weekend heads into final day

The rain worries are gone! Now get ready for the heat.

Ominous forecasts for the Austin City Limits Music Festival's first two days turned out to be off-base; not much rain materialized after Friday, and temperatures stayed in the low to mid-80s. Sunday looks to be steamy with temperatures reaching 90 and humidity still relatively high.

FOOD:Here are the best things to eat and drink at Austin City Limits Music Festival

Gates opened 13 minutes late on Sunday for no discernible reason, but the couple of hundred early-arrivers didn't seem to mind the extra wait-time. After the traditional "Star Wars" opening theme, the festival's PA system blared the sweetly soulful sounds of the Commodores' "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)."

We saw little evidence of hardcore Duran Duran or Tyler, the Creator fans — they're the Sunday headliners — in line at the opening time, save for one woman wearing a white T-shirt with Sharpie lettering that read, in part, "I'm a Duranie."

Other prominent acts on Sunday's bill include Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, Greta Van Fleet, Marc Rebillet and Band of Horses.

OUR PICKS:Who we think you need to see at ACL Fest on Sunday

Expect the beer hall to be crowded this afternoon with shade-seekers. The west side of the hall has no tables this year to allow more standing/sitting room for those watching sports on the big screens (the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans both have games at noon), but the east side still has plenty of tables in front of the bar.

MORE:Everything you need to know about ACL Fest, including COVID rules

After the fest wraps tonight with Tyler, the Creator on the Lady Bird Stage and Duran Duran on the Honda Stage, ACL crew will get ready to do it all over again. Weekend two runs Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, with many of the same performers returning plus a dozen or so weekend-two-only acts (including Jon Batiste on Oct. 10). So far, the forecast for weekend two calls for lots of sun and high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.