BELIEVE: Brené Brown at ACL Fest! Talking with Brett 'Roy Kent' Goldstein!

Need a little time away from the tunes at Austin City Limits Music Festival? Slip into the shady grove behind the T-Mobile stage to catch some programming on the Bonus Tracks stage. Fest organizers describe the stage as a "hub of culture and connection – a space for positive vibes between live music performances."

This year's marquee performer is renowned speaker, best-selling author, podcast host and Texan Brené Brown. Brown will tape an episode of her 'Unlocking Us' podcast featuring a conversation with actor/writer/podcaster Brett Goldstein on the second Saturday of the festival. Goldstein just won an Emmy for his performance as Roy Kent in the hit Apple+ series "Ted Lasso."

The stage will also feature a "Best of Austin Drag" show curated by Lousianna Purchase, choreography workshops with flamboyant festival crashers Bob's Dance Shop, fitness classes and live podcasts from KUTX.

In addition, Texas politician Wendy Davis will join Go-Go's bassist Kathy Valentine and "a host of passionate advocates" for a discussion about Texas' restrictive new anti-abortion law, SB8.

ACL Fest is Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 in Zilker Park. A full rundown of Bonus Tracks programming is available on the festival schedule.