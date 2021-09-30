Jack Antonoff's Bleachers cancels ACL Weekend 1 due to COVID exposure

Indie-pop powerhouse Bleachers, led by super-producer Jack Antonoff, will not play the first weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival after a member of the band's crew was exposed to COVID-19, the band said in a statement on social media Wednesday.

The band has canceled a run of shows, including an appearance in Zilker Park on Friday, the first day of ACL Fest. The festival has not yet slotted in a replacement for Bleachers into the schedule.

The band is still on the roster for the second weekend of the festival.

More:Rain hasn't usually stopped ACL Fest. What to know and how to prepare for a wet forecast

More:Who puts the Austin in Austin City Limits Music Festival? This year, it's these acts

More:With Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, women rise to the top at ACL Fest