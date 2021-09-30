Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Jack Antonoff's Bleachers cancels ACL Weekend 1 due to COVID exposure

Deborah Sengupta Stith
Austin 360
Jack Antonoff, of the New York band Bleachers, performs on the Miller Lite Stage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park during Weekend Two, on Friday, October 10, 2014.

Indie-pop powerhouse Bleachers, led by super-producer Jack Antonoff, will not play the first weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival after a member of the band's crew was exposed to COVID-19, the band said in a statement on social media Wednesday. 

The band has canceled a run of shows, including an appearance in Zilker Park on Friday, the first day of ACL Fest. The festival has not yet slotted in a replacement for Bleachers into the schedule.

The band is still on the roster for the second weekend of the festival. 

More:Rain hasn't usually stopped ACL Fest. What to know and how to prepare for a wet forecast

More:Who puts the Austin in Austin City Limits Music Festival? This year, it's these acts

More:With Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, women rise to the top at ACL Fest