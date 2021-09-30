With rain in forecast, Austin City Limits Radio pushes ACL Fest broadcasts to Weekend 2

With rain likely as the Austin City Limits Music Festival gets under way Friday, local FM station Austin City Limits Radio has pushed plans for its morning live broadcasts at the Long Center to the festival's second weekend.

ACL Radio (formerly KGSR) featured a handful of festival performers on satellite morning broadcasts from Threadgill's South for years. With Threadgill's now closed, the station moved things to the Long Center's spacious outdoor terrace, about a mile and a half east of the fest's Zilker Park grounds.

RELATED:Bleachers cancels ACL Weekend 1 appearance after COVID exposure

The shift from Oct. 1-2 to Oct. 8-9 may mean some changes in the lineup for the broadcast. Before the rain cancellation, Friday morning's show was to feature Dayglow, Zella Day, Joy Oladokun and Calder Allen, followed by Charley Crockett, Katie Pruitt, Cautious Clay and Zach Person on Saturday morning.

Check the station's website for more updates. ACL wristbands are not required to attend the shows. The $5 cover charge is donated directly to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

MORE:Rain hasn't usually stopped ACL Fest. What to know and how to prepare for a wet forecast