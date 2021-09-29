Looking for live music beyond ACL Fest? Check out Raul Malo, Big Freedia, Bob Mould, more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

Friday

Son Volt at Haute Spot. Singer-songwriter Jay Farrar's alt-country torchbearers, which in recent years have included an Austin-based rhythm section in bassist Andrew Duplantis and drummer Mark Patterson, recently released their 11th studio album, "Electro Melodier." Wilco became the bigger bang out of the mid-1990s Uncle Tupelo split, but Son Volt has hung around for the long haul too, continuing to make compelling records and putting on memorable live shows. Here's a chance to see them far away from the ACL Fest mayhem, at a terrific outdoor venue on the north end of town. One of Austin's best alt-country bands, Harvest Thieves, will open the show. $25-$55. 8 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com — P.B.

Friday-Saturday

Oh Sees at Hotel Vegas. After dropping their second "Levitation Sessions" streaming concert and live album in April, the California psych-rock outfit packs their rugged riffs and buckets of fuzz and heads to their second home in Austin for a two-night stand. These shows were rescheduled from Sept. 24-25, 2020, and tickets to the original shows will be honored. Mr. Elevator opens both nights and Psychic Graveyard joins the bill on Saturday. $28-$30. 1502 E. Sixth St. texashotelvegas.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at Paramount Theatre. Just 22, Mississippi guitarist Ingram has helped bring the legacy of traditional blues to younger generations with his Alligator Records albums “Kingfish” and “662.” The latter came out in July and quickly topped Billboard’s blues album chart — no surprise, given that his debut earned a Grammy nomination for best traditional blues album in 2019. Austin blues-rock upstarts the Peterson Brothers open. $20-$45. 8 p.m. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Austin Corn Lovers Fiesta at Sagebrush. Hickoids ringleader Jeff Smith has been doing this punk-leaning alternative "ACL Fest" for more than a decade now. It has a new home this year, with most performances taking place on Sagebrush's outdoor stage. The music starts at 2 p.m., with acts including ST-37 (3p p.m.), Pocket FishRmen (4:20 p.m.), Kathy McCarty (7:40 p.m.) and Hamell on Trial (10 p.m.). The Hickoids close things out on the indoor stage at midnight. $15. 5500 S. Congress Ave. sagebrushtexas.com. — P.B.

Monday

Big Freedia at Mohawk. Take that, Monday. Start your week with the Queen of NOLA Bounce and let that “Azz Everywhere” energy keep you shaking for days. Local acts Caleb de Casper and Trouble in the Streets open. $25. 6:30 p.m. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Tuesday

Raul Malo at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre. Malo has played Austin often with his band the Mavericks, who taped a memorable no-audience episode of “Austin City Limits” here last year during the height of the pandemic. He’s made several fine records under his own name, as well; expect more of that material at this show on the southwestern edge of town. $30-$150. 6 p.m. 12225 W. U.S. 290. nuttybrown.com. — P.B.

MORE:Mavericks mix new Spanish songs with old favorites in ’Austin City Limits’ taping

Wednesday

Bob Mould Band at Mohawk. The acclaimed 1980s Minneapolis trio Hüsker Dü was the launch pad of this alt-punk rocker’s career, but that turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg for an artist who’s remained one of rock’s most vibrant musicians for decades. Having the ace rhythm section of drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy makes him even better. Gentlemen Rogues open. $25. 6:30 p.m. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — P.B.

Texas Radio Live with Jaimee Harris at Guero’s. Sun Radio’s weekly live radio show from the oak garden at one of the SoCo district’s longest-tenured restaurants focuses on Austin and Texas artists, but they make occasional exceptions. Harris lived here for many years until relocating to Nashville not long after she released her acclaimed debut album “Red Rescue” in 2018, but she returns often. A new single, “Gone,” came out earlier this year. If you can’t make it to the oak garden, the set airs live on Sun Radio. $10 suggested donation. 7 p.m. 1412 S. Congress Ave. sunradio.com/trl.. — P.B.

MORE:Our 2018 Austin360 Artist of the Month feature on Jaimee Harris