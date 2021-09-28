With Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, women rise to the top at ACL Fest

For years, critics (including yours truly) have been quick to call out Austin City Limits Music Festival for a dearth of female artists at the top of each year’s lineup. When Cardi B and Robyn each closed out a night of ACL Fest 2019, they were part of an elite group of only six female-fronted acts to headline the festival in a decade. During that same time, 62 men were booked into the festival’s top slots.

Meanwhile — as anyone who stood shoulder to shoulder with 30,000 of their new girlfriends during Lizzo’s epic ACL 2019 set can attest — the number of women attending the festival is clearly on the rise. According to ACL Fest fan surveys, 2019 attendees were 65% female and 35% male. That was up slightly from 2018, when the crowd was 60% female and 40% male.

More:Everything you need to know about ACL Fest, including COVID rules

Consequently, this year’s original lineup was a refreshing shift. With Miley Cyrus on Friday, Billie Eilish on Saturday and Stevie Nicks (who has since dropped out due to concerns over COVID-19) on Sunday, for the first time in ACL history, there was a female headliner for every night of the festival. Also in the mix was a powerful second tier of chart-topping and groundbreaking women, including rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack and Doja Cat, R&B queen Erykah Badu and guitar hero St. Vincent. Further down ticket, there were rising stars like Phoebe Bridgers, Tkay Maidza and Remi Wolf. On each Saturday of the festival, female artists make up the entire roster of artists playing the Lady Bird stage with its iconic skyline view.

“I am proud to use our platform to elevate not just women but also many diverse voices and artistry," Amy Corbin, promoter and director of concerts for ACL Fest producer C3 Presents told the American-Statesman. "I make it a priority from the start of the booking process, and I love that we are in a time where the ACL Festival audience trusts and appreciates the talent we deliver.”

I asked Corbin, who helped form the company that would become C3 Presents when she graduated from Texas State University in 1999, how the industry has evolved to become more inclusive, and what it means to have so many women leading the lineup.

More:13 ACL Fest artists you definitely know from TikTok

Deborah Sengupta Stith: Back in 2013, I participated in a panel for a women’s music conference called "No Room at the Top." It dealt with the lack of female headliners on major music festival lineups. At the time, there seemed to be an attitude that there weren’t many female artists who could move enough tickets to claim that top spot. Over the past decade, that attitude has clearly changed. Do you think the primary driving factor is an evolution of the industry, i.e. more women being allowed into gate-keeping positions, or an evolution of audiences, or an evolution of the artists themselves and the way fans connect with them? Or is it a combination of the three?

Amy Corbin: It is more of a combination of all three. Women have been headliners for decades in the touring space. Some of the biggest grossing tours are led by female artists. The fans now have access to so much music online and are able to connect with so many different types of acts. They may not buy a ticket for a concert to see that artist but the opportunity to discover them at the festival attracts a new audience for the artist and converts them to new fans.

What does it mean for the festival to have an artist like Billie Eilish, whose core demographic includes so many very young girls, at the top of the bill?

I love it! At our core, we are a festival for everyone and all ages. I have two daughters myself, and being able to share in the joy of watching an artist perform is the best experience. Generations of kids and families in Austin have grown up going to ACL every year with their parents. It becomes memories and experiences together and serves as a base for future fans of live music and entertainment.

What do you think the experience of seeing an artist like her in that sort of a position would have meant to you as a young girl?

I can only imagine the impact it would have on me. Seeing a woman own the stage and audience like that, being completely in charge and vulnerable, could have profound effects on a young girl. (You) see something (of) yourself in her. Billie Eilish is one of the most talented artists I have seen in a very long time. We are witnessing a level of talent of a young woman who will be taking us on a magical musical journey as she continues to evolve as an artist.

Historically, the music industry has had misogyny problems. I think one of the beautiful things about female artist fandom is the way it creates a safe space for young women to engage with art and express themselves. I have a very distinct memory of watching hundreds of young women with flower crowns running across the field to go deep into their feelings with Florence and the Machine. Obviously, Lizzo in 2019 was amazing. Do you have any favorite memories of female fan experiences at ACL Fest?

It really is special to see the fans interact with artists in a way of support and imitation. Some of my memories are from seeing Kacey Musgraves and the "Space Cowboy" theme, and Billie Eilish fans wearing wigs or dying their hair green in 2019, Lizzo’s giant crowd wave — was a first I have ever seen at a festival! — and Robyn closing the stage to an all-out dance party.

More:‘Bad Guy’ Billie Eilish is the pop disruptor young girls need

Multiple people have said Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza set was one of their all-time favorite festival performances. What made that set so special, and do you have any thoughts on the way Miley has grown as an artist?

Miley Cyrus is a world-class performer and entertainer. We have all witnessed her growing up on the screen and as a musician. Personally, I think Miley embodies the spirit of our lineup, which is about inclusion. When you listen to her interviews, she shares a unique perspective, she is an activist, she isn’t afraid to say the things we are thinking, and she reaches out directly to the communities and will use her status to help raise awareness. Her preparedness and professionalism was evident at Lollapalooza, and I am looking forward to her performances in Austin.

That Weekend 1, 7:30 p.m. Sunday matchup between Erykah Badu, Tierra Whack and St. Vincent is a doozy for people who love strong female performers. Any advice on how to navigate it?

Wear comfortable shoes! For me, I would catch the first 30 minutes of one and make it to the other, and if you are really good, you can catch all three!

You’re presenting such a powerful lineup of women at a moment in time when many people feel that women’s rights in Texas are under attack. Have you received any feedback from artists about the political climate in Texas right now?

Most female artists are reaching out to see what they can do while they are here and how they can use their voices to raise awareness. We are working with a few organizations to help raise money and awareness, as well as promoting the Women’s March on Oct. 2 at the Capitol.

Several female artists, most notably Lizzo, have jumped from afternoon sets into prime-time spots over the last few years. Is there an under-the-radar female artist we should be checking for this year?

So many of these artists elevate from years prior. My under-the-radar picks would be: Remi Wolf, Shiela, Gracie Abrams, Girl In Red.