Nutty Brown Amphitheatre set to close, announces final shows in November

A live music fixture in southwest Austin for two decades, Nutty Brown Cafe Amphitheatre will present its final concerts in late November with the Randy Rogers Band, Pat Green and other Texas country acts.

The venue's owners are nearing completion of long-in-the-works plans for a new live music facility in Round Rock on the former site of McNeil Park, with plans to open in 2022. Texas grocery chain HEB, which owns the 20-acre property at U.S. 290 and Nutty Brown Road, plans to open a store on the site in October 2022.

The final weekend will feature Pat Green, Kevin Fowler and Jon Wolfe on Nov. 26, followed by the Randy Rogers Band, Stoney LaRue and Roger Creager on Nov. 27. Tickets, $35-$200 for Green and $50-$300 for Rogers, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the venue's website.

Nutty Brown also has a busy slate of shows next month: Billy Currington Oct. 2, Raul Malo Oct. 5, Cheap Trick Oct. 15, Ludacris Oct. 16 and Styx on Oct. 23.

“Nutty Brown was one of the first venues that took a shot on us," Randy Rogers said in a statement announcing the closure. "It’s an honor to be the final performers at such a historic and important part of the music community in Austin.”

