ACL 2021: Need tickets? The festival has released a limited number of 3-day, 1-day passes

Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday, and if you were wishing you had managed to snag tickets before they sold out earlier this year, you're in luck.

Festival organizers have released a limited number of three-day passes and single-day tickets. At 11:30 a.m. Monday, $300 three-day passes and $135 single-day tickets were available for every day of the festival.

The festival also has GA+ tickets available for $250 single day and $575 three-day.

It's worth noting that tickets might be available for less money on the festival's verified ticket exchange run by Ticketmaster. Three-day passes for both weekends are currently hovering around $260. There were no single-day tickets available for under $135 on Monday morning.

