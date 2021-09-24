Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson to play at halftime of Texas football game vs. Texas Tech

He'll see yards and yards of Texas: Asleep at the Wheel leader Ray Benson will perform during halftime of Saturday's football game between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders and DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Asleep at the Wheel, the western swing band known for hits such as "Miles and Miles of Texas" and "The Letter That Johnny Walker Read," is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Benson will perform with the full band, plus many former members, at Waterloo Park on Oct. 15.

MORE:Asleep at the Wheel to celebrate 50th anniversary with Waterloo Park concert

Benson has performed several times over the years at UT sporting events, from the football stadium to basketball games at the Erwin Center to baseball games at Disch-Falk Field.

Saturday's halftime entertainment also will feature a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Longhorn Band's performance will include Afro-Cuban music by Celia Cruz and rumba flamenca by the Gypsy Kings, plus a special appearance by Mariachi Paredes de la Universidad de Texas.

MORE:How to Hispanic Heritage Month in Austin this year

There's more music before and after the game as well. Because of the 11 a.m. kickoff time, the latest "Longhorn City Limits" free concert on the LBJ Library Lawn will be split into separate pregame and postgame events this week. Pop duo Briscoe, which features UT students Truett Heintzelman and Philip Lupton, will perform at 9:30 a.m., with Oklahoma-born country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan playing after the game ends. Full details are at texassports.com.