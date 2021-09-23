Tame Impala cancels Erwin Center show and moves to COTA — with stricter COVID rules

Australian psych rock outfit Tame Impala has moved its Nov. 7 Austin concert from the Frank Erwin Center to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at the Circuit of the Americas.

The message sent to ticket-holders by the Erwin Center did not give a reason for the move. It did, however, note that concert attendees will need to show either a negative COVID-19 test performed within 48 hours of the event or proof of vaccination to attend the concert.

On Aug. 30, the band announced on social media that those safety protocols would be required for all concerts on the current tour. The Erwin Center does not have those protocols in place.

Tickets for the Erwin Center show — which was originally planned for July 23, 2020, and rescheduled twice — have been canceled. According to the Erwin Center, tickets will be automatically refunded within 30 days.

Concert-goers will need to purchase new tickets for the Germania Insurance Amphitheater show, which go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. Monday. Ticket-holders for the Erwin Center show will be given access to a pre-sale that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Earlier this year, Canadian singer-songwriter Michael Bublé canceled his concert at the Erwin Center after the venue declined to honor his request for enhanced COVID-19 safety measures. Bublé was asking for concert-goers to show either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination at the gates.

In a statement released on social media, Bublé noted that enhanced safety protocols had been put in place for all his shows. Unable to facilitate those protocols at his Austin show, he had "no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and my heart wouldn't allow it," he said in the statement.