Shawn Mendes bringing 'Wonder: The World Tour' to Austin in 2022

There nothing holding fans back from seeing Shawn Mendes next fall, when the singer-songwriter-pop star's "Wonder" tour swings through Austin. He'll perform on Oct. 3, 2022, at the new Moody Center.

Tate McRae, who's performing Oct. 3 and 10 at Austin City Limits Music Festival this year, will join Mendes for the tour stop.

American Express and North America FirstAccess presales begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29; general fan presales open up at 10 a.m. the next day. General admission tickets for the public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.

How much are Shawn Mendes tickets?

According to a representative for the Moody Center, tickets to see Shawn Mendes are currently listed at $35.50-$150.50. Go to moodycenteratx.com/event/shawn-mendes or wonderthetour.com for more information.

The tour follows Mendes' album "Wonder," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

