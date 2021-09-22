Live music in Austin this week: Maroon 5, Rodrigo y Gabriela, JMSN, more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Sept. 23-29.

Thursday

Monkees at Stubb’s. Hey hey, they’re still the Monkees, though singer Davy Jones and bassist Peter Tork are no longer with us. Guitarist Michael Nesmith and drummer Mickey Dolenz, the surviving members of the TV sitcom band that became a pop sensation in the 1960s, will bring out the hits for what’s being billed as a “Farewell Tour.” We’ll believe that when we no longer see it, but even so, you might want to hop aboard, just in case this ends up being the “Last Train to Clarksville.” $47.50-$147.50. 7 p.m. doors. 801 Red River St. stubbsaustin.com. — P.B.

I Am Kawehi at 3Ten. We first caught this one-woman wunderkind at South by Southwest several years ago, shortly after her YouTube videos featuring inventive homemade cover songs with looping effects had gone viral. She's also recorded and released original material that's more in a singer-songwriter vein. During the pandemic, the Kansas-by-way-of-Hawaii artist unveiled a "Quarantine Sessions" set of solo covers and mashups, including one that combines tracks from Amy Winehouse, Elle King and Jace Everett. $16. 7 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.

Friday

JMSN at Scoot Inn. “Heals Me,” the latest from the Albanian American artist also known as Christian Berishaj, is a sweeping collection, rich with texture and drama. He weaves his silky voice into lush soundbeds that incorporate elements of R&B, soul, acoustic folk sounds, orchestral swells and electronic beats. An adept composer and producer, Berishaj is also a powerful live vocalist who leaves it all on the stage. $20-$25. 7 p.m. doors. 1308 E. Fourth St. scootinnaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday

Carolyn Wonderland at Hill Country Galleria. The Bee Cave shopping mecca’s popular Saturday Night Concert Series is back this fall, with free shows by prominent local acts on its Central Plaza lawn. This week’s performer is dynamic blues-country-rock guitarist and singer Carolyn Wonderland, who has a new album due out on renowned indie label Alligator next month. Upcoming installments include Bob Schneider (Oct. 2), Micky & the Motorcars (Oct. 23) and the Peterson Brothers (Oct. 30). 7 to 9 p.m. 12700 Hill Country Blvd. in Bee Cave. hillcountrygalleria.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Rodrigo y Gabriela at ACL Live. Formed in Ireland but now based in Mexico City, the eclectic guitar duo of Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero mixes elements of instrumental flamenco with acoustic-based rock and metal. Their most recent album, “Mettavolution,” came out in 2019 on ATO Records and won a Grammy for best contemporary instrumental album. Get there on time so you don’t miss Los Sundowns, a red-hot new Austin band that combines Latin influences with American roots music. $39-$63. 8 p.m 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Monday

Maroon 5 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Two years after Adam Levine left his swivel chair on the hit NBC singing competition, "The Voice," he's back on the road with his hit-making pop juggernaut. The band's 2021 release "Jordi" includes the chart-toppers "Memories," "Lifestyle" featuring Jason Derulo and "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. $62 and up. 7 p.m. 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. in Del Valle. germaniaamp.com. — D.S.S.

Wednesday

Rickie Lee Jones at 04 Center. We caught Jones in one of the first events at this South Lamar church space that began booking concerts shortly before the pandemic began. Jones confessed onstage that she wasn’t sure how the gig would go when she first saw the place, but she ended up having a fine time and put on a magnificent show, reaching back in her catalog for big hits such as “Chuck E.’s in Love” and mixing in newer material, too. $38-$68. 2701 S. Lamar Blvd. 04center.com. — P.B.