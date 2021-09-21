City approves updated ACL 2021 safety plans which include stage front mask zones

Austin City Limits Music Festival organizers on Tuesday released updated COVID-19 safety guidelines for the event, including new information on masks. A news release from the Austin Center for Events, which issues special events permits, said these plans have been reviewed and approved by Austin Public Health.

The previously announced plans to require printed copies of either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination at the gates still stand.

COVID-19 tests must be performed within 72 hours of the event. Test results must include your name, the date of test and the negative test result, which means a picture of a home test isn't going to cut it. Fully vaccinated fest-goers will not need a COVID-19 test.

In accordance with new special events guidelines announced by the city on Aug. 27, masks will be required in areas of Zilker Park where it is difficult to maintain social distancing. Expect to wear a mask on festival shuttle buses, in entrance lines and in the thick of the crowd close to stages. Masks will also be required to enter the fest's on-site merchandise store. Free masks will be available at each entry gate.

Fest-goers are asked not to attend if they test positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Fest-goers who have to skip the event for these reasons are eligible for refunds. (If you have a copy of a positive COVID-19 test, you can submit your refund request through Frontgate Tickets. Alternately, you can contact info@aclfestival.com and explain your situation.)

ACL Fest kicks off Oct. 1 and runs Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 and expects to draw 75,000 people daily to Zilker Park.