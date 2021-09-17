Lil Nas X names Austin advocacy group What's in the Mirror on his 'Montero' baby registry

The rollout for Lil Nas X's highly anticipated debut album "Montero" once again proves the 22-year-old pop star is America's leading internet virologist. Our favorite sequin-clad rap cowboy decided the release, which includes features from Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion, left him pregnant with possibility. So naturally, he booked an exclusive interview and photo shoot with People magazine to reveal his baby bump.

With a flower crown, a bouquet of white roses and a charming grin, he cradled his "womb" as the internet broke around him. The album is set to drop on Friday. On Wednesday, he released his "baby shower" video (no one showed up!) and by Thursday he was "in labor."

As hype around his "pregnancy" ran high, the celebrity, who is gay, released his baby registry: a list of 13 LGBTQ and HIV advocacy organizations fans should support.

What's in the Mirror, an Austin organization that "works to end mental health and HIV stigma through art, advocacy, and culturally affirming care," is included in the rundown.

“Being included on Lil Nas X’s registry is invaluable visibility for our work to raise awareness about HIV prevention and treatment in the black and queer community," Tarik Daniels, the group's executive director, said in a statement. "The funds his fans are donating will accelerate our nonprofit’s plan to defeat the stigma that drives new infections."

What's in the Mirror founders think of HIV as a social justice and racial justice issue. "The three groups most affected by HIV are Black gay men, Black cisgender women and transgender women of color," a release from the organization said.

They hope to overcome some of the structural barriers that lead to high infection rates by amplifying the message that HIV treatment and prevention strategies like frequent testing and pre-exposure medications are highly effective.

Like their pop star champion, the nonprofit is also trying to break down faith-based stigma around homosexuality which they believe contributes to the spread of HIV.