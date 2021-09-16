"Austin City Limits" — the TV show, not the festival — just announced a run of tapings for early October at a pace unlike anything in the program's 47-year history: five shows in six days, drawing partly from performers in town for ACL Fest sets but also adding a couple of non-fest ringers in pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and vocal powerhouse Brittany Howard.

Here's the full run, which overlaps with the festival's first weekend:

Teen sensation Rodrigo, whose recent debut album "Sour" topped the pop charts, on Oct. 2

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun , who's playing Friday of ACL Fest's first weekend, on Oct. 3

British 1980s hitmakers Duran Duran , recently added as a Sunday headliner for both weekends of the fest, on Oct. 5

Charismatic performer Howard, making her solo debut on the program after two appearances with Alabama Shakes, on Oct. 6

Indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who's playing both Saturdays of the festival, on Oct. 7

The downside, for fans: As with the show's four September tapings, these events at downtown venue ACL Live won't be open to the public at large.

"Due to implemented safety measures amid the ongoing uncertainty relating to COVID-19, there is currently no public ticket giveaway for access to attend these upcoming 'ACL' tapings," reads a statement from the program. "With the safety of the artists, crew and guests top of mind, the limited studio audience will be prioritized to our donors who make 'Austin City Limits' possible and who have continued to support the show during this challenging time and beyond."

Donors who attend must follow the show's recently adopted COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, which include showing either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. The guidelines also require attendees to "wear your mask when not eating or drinking." (The mask requirement was not stringently enforced at tapings by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges earlier this week.)

Still to come this month are tapings with legendary singer-songwriter Jackson Browne on Sept. 22 and eclectic Dallas musician St. Vincent on Sept. 30.

This week's tapings with Khruangbin and Leon Bridges were both livestreamed to the public on the acltv.com website. At present, there are no plans for livestreams of the Browne and St. Vincent tapings, or any of the newly announced October tapings.

Howard's taping is set for a PBS broadcast premiere on Nov. 20. The other four early-October tapings likely will air in early 2021, as part of the second half of the show's 47th season.

With a Willie Nelson pilot episode that was taped in 1974 and full seasons that began airing in 1976, "Austin City Limits" is the longest-running music television series ever.