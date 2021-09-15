Live music in Austin this week: Lil Baby, Sylvan Esso, more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Sept. 16-22.

Friday

Lil Baby, Lil Durk at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Lil Baby is arguably the hottest rapper hailing from the pyrotechnic playground that is the Atlanta trap scene right now. His latest release, “The Voice of the Heroes,” a collab joint with tour special guest Lil Durk, topped the Billboard charts when it dropped in June, propelled by the easy chemistry between the two young superstars who are still on the rise. Also on the bill are Coi Leray, Rylo Rodriguez and Bankroll Freddie. $75-$172. 8 p.m. 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. germaniaamp.com. — D.S.S.

Sylvan Esso at Moody Amphitheater. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, aka the North Carolina synth-pop duo Sylvan Esso, had a busy 2020 even in the face of the pandemic. Their third album, "Free Love" came out last fall, and they issued an hourlong concert and documentary film, “With,” that also produced a live album and EP. Now they’re eager to get back on the road. They’ve been a big hit in previous Austin appearances at Austin City Limits Music Festival and South by Southwest; now they’re headlining a show at the new downtown venue in recently reopened Waterloo Park. COVID-19 safety protocol for this show requires either proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Samia opens. $44.50. 7:30 p.m. 1401 Trinity St. moodyamphitheater.com. — P.B.

MORE:Our interview with Sylvan Esso

El Dusty at Mala Vida. Hailing from Corpus Christi, El Dusty was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2016 for his track “Cumbia Anthem,” which exemplified his intriguing musical approach of combining old-school Latin music samples with elements of hip-hop and electronica. His latest single, “Camara Lenta,” is a collaboration with Morenito de Fuego, Adan Cruz and Serko Fu. Free. 9 p.m. 708 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/malavidaaustin. — P.B.

Saturday

Chris Conde record release at Little Darlin’. Speaking of El Dusty: He recently teamed with Austin artist Conde on a track titled “Summertime Heat,” described in press materials as “a celebration of LGBTQ+ and Latinx culture.” Conde’s new album “Engulfed in the Marvelous Decay” came out in April, but the pandemic delayed a release show until now. Also on the bill are local hip-hop supergroup Third Root and Isis Payne. Admission is free, with donations accepted for the SIMS Foundation. 7 p.m. 6507 Circle S Road. thelittledarlin.com — P.B.

“Tones: Sounds of Asian America” at Asian American Resource Center. Launched in December 2020 as a monthly online collaboration between the resource center and Austin Parks & Recreation, this series presents its first in-person event with performances by local artists Seela, Peelander-Yellow, Shirley Zhu (of Fuvk) and Amit Motwani (aka DJ Dan Singh), plus emcee Tåsi. The concert will be held on the center’s Great Lawn at 8401 Cameron Road; doors are at 6 p.m., with food available from Elsie’s Egg Rolls before the music begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required at aarcatx.eventbrite.com. The concert also will be livestreamed on the Austin Parks & Recreation YouTube channel. — P.B.

RELATED:4 Asian American Austin artists on music and being seen as 'the perpetual foreigner'

Sunday

Billy Wilson Celebration of Life at One-2-One Bar. The longtime leader of local band Latin at Heart, Wilson died of prostate cancer this summer, shortly after releasing a final single, “We Ran To.” Local acts Gina Chavez, Skyrocket and Reel Sheboygan will perform in his honor at this memorial event. The $15 admission charge, which benefits the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, is good for either in-person attendance at 1509 S. Lamar Blvd. or for the livestream presentation via one2onebar.com. The concert runs from 5:45 to 9 p.m. — P.B.

Tuesday

Graham Weber with Ray Prim at Haute Spot. We’ve written about Weber’s Tuesday songwriter series at this impressive Cedar Park outdoor venue before, but it deserves one more shoutout before the series wraps at the end of this month. Weber, a longtime local troubadour who’s also a member of roots-rock band Western Youth, nabbed a strong special guest for this week’s show: self-proclaimed “singer-soulwriter” Ray Prim, who’s released a handful of excellent records in recent years documenting his eclectic mix of soul, folk, rock and more. (Weber will be away when the series concludes on Sept. 28, but he’s enlisted a fine pair of subs in Barbara Nesbitt and Wendy Colonna.) Free. 7 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com — P.B.

RELATED:Austin outdoor venues offer an oasis in a time of pandemic purgatory