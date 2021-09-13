Michael Bublé cancels Austin concert after Erwin Center declines to expand COVID-19 protocols

Canadian singer-songwriter Michael Bublé has canceled his Austin appearance at the Frank Erwin Center on Sept. 20 after the venue did not accommodate his request for more stringent COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Though The University of Texas is confident in the health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place for large scale events, we are not in a position to expand on those as Michael Bublé requested," a representative from the Erwin Center said in a statement.

The statement did not detail how Bublé wanted the Erwin Center's safety protocols expanded, but a message posted to his official Twitter account in late August said that either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test would be required for entry to all shows on the upcoming tour.

The COVID-19 safety page on the website for the Erwin Center says nothing about screening upon entry for events, but it notes that social distancing markers are placed at each door.

The man who helped change public TV in Austin:Bill Stotesbery retires this month

"For individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have weakened immune systems, social distancing is optional but recommended," the guidelines say.

Per university guidelines masks are recommended, but not required, at the arena which has a capacity of over 15,000.

The Erwin Center announcement said tickets purchased by credit card through Texas Box Office would be automatically refunded within 30 days. Ticket holders can email ticketoffice@erwin.utexas.edu with questions.

MORE:As COVID-19 surges, Austin live music venues scramble 'to make sure that the fall doesn't disappear’