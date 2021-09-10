Kerrville Folk Festival eliminates midweek shows for October event

The Kerrville Folk Festival, an annual hill country tradition since the early 1970s, announced Thursday that it is eliminating this year's midweek performances. The event had been scheduled for Oct. 1-11 but now will feature concerts Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-11.

The decision to shorten the fest's run from 11 to 7 days at Quiet Valley Ranch was made "after consultation with a group with expertise in medicine and risk planning" in regard to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, according to a statement issued by the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation Board.

Partial refunds will be issued to those who purchased 11-day tickets.

All festgoers above age 11 will be required to show proof of full vaccination to attend.

MORE:Kerrville Folk Festival to require COVID-19 vaccination for October event

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for the Foundation Board," Thursday's statement noted. "But the health and safety of the Festival family, the town of Kerrville, and our friends and loved ones back home had to be considered."

The festival usually takes place in late May and early June but was moved to October amid COVID-19 concerns. An 11-hour virtual event was held in June and remains available for viewing on the festival's YouTube channel.

MORE: Rod Kennedy created Kerrville Folk Festival as a place for music written from the heart

Organizers ask for those with additional questions to consult the FAQ page of the festival's website, or to email info@kerrvillefolkfestival.org.

RELATED:Remembering Nanci Griffith, the greatest Austin-raised singer-songwriter