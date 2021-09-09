Black Pumas to play 'Party in the Parks' benefit between Austin City Limits Fest weekends

Not planning to attend the Austin City Limits Music Festival but still want to see the Black Pumas? Here's another option: The Grammy-nominated Austin band will be the featured act for this year's "Party in the Parks," an annual fundraiser for the Austin Parks Foundation that theld in Zilker Park between the two weekends of ACL Fest.

The Pumas will play Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 at the festival, and now they've added the parks benefit on Oct. 6. General-admission tickets, $150, include parking near the venue, an "upscale" picnic box, an open bar, and access to a silent auction and raffle. "Party for the Parks Plus" tickets, $300, include access to VIP lounge and parking, a 6 p.m. pre-show reception and other upgrades.

Also available are "Party for the Parks at Home" tickets, $75, with access to a livestream of the Black Pumas' performance plus a "party watch box" with drinks and other items delivered to your door. Last year's benefit was a virtual-only event.

According to a press release announcing the event, "A negative COVID-19 test result (obtained within 72 hours of attending the party) or proof of vaccination will be required to attend Party for the Parks."

Tickets and additional details are available via party.austinparks.org.

