Live music in Austin this week: From Herbie Hancock to Dayglow to Pitbull

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Sept. 9-15.

Thursday

Wild Child at Scoot Inn. Singer Kelsey Wilson has refocused her career the past couple of years on her emergent new band Sir Woman. But she and Wild Child co-leader Alexander Beggins are still getting together with their bandmates for occasional shows with the group that brought them to national notice in the 2010s via albums on the renowned indie label Dualtone. This concert at the historic East Austin outdoor venue is all-ages. $25-$28. 6 p.m. doors. 1308 E. Fourth St. scootinnaustin.com. — P.B.

Friday

Dayglow at Stubb’s. “Harmony House,” the latest from Austin wunderkind Sloan Struble, is a gloriously retro collection of upbeat therapy pop that includes the viral sensation “Close To You.” Inspired by the wacky soundtracks of ‘80s sitcoms and open-hearted energy of Mister Rogers, Struble invites the listener to shake off the darkness with feel-good singalongs. “I just want to make sure that the way that I use my platform uplifts people,” he told the Statesman in May. Local band Hovvdy opens. $25-$125. 7 p.m. doors. 801 Red River St. stubbsaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Friday-Sunday

Eastside Kings Festival at Antone's and 12th & Chicon streets. The party kicks off downtown at Antone’s with a Friday night show featuring Jontavious Willis, Cookie McGee and the Moeller Brothers ($15-$35, 8 p.m.). But the main event goes down on Saturday and Sunday, when the festival moves to the historic heart of the blues in East Austin with a two-day block party at 12th and Chicon streets. Shows take place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. each day with open air stages in the Mission Possible parking lot, the Circle Bar, 1818 and El Tigre Coffee, with additional performances at the King Bee. Featured artists include Soul Man Sam, Courtney Santana Band, Birdlegg, Eve Monsees and Mike Buck and Lil Jimmy Reed. Visit eastsidekingsfest.com for more details. — D.S.S.

Saturday

Keiko Matsui at One World Theatre. A recording artist for more than four decades, first with the group Cosmos and then under her own name, Tokyo native Matsui is an accomplished keyboardist and composer known for her mellifluous and eclectic approach to jazz. She’s released more than two dozen solo albums, most recently 2019’s “Echo” on the renowned indie label Shanachie. She’ll play two shows on this night. $25-$98. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 7701 Bee Cave Road. oneworldtheatre.org — P.B.

Fall Concert Series at the Grove at Southpark Meadows with the Nightowls. Free weekly concerts covering a variety of genres at an outdoor venue — what’s not to like? Southpark Meadows was a music venue in the 1980s and 1990s, before it became one of South Austin’s shopping hubs. A remnant of that history carries over to this performance space, which offers limited seating plus space to bring your own lawn chairs. Pat Byrne opened the series on Sept 4; shows continue every weekend through October, with the Nightowls on Saturday, country band the Damnations on Sept. 18, “The Voice” Season 17 contestant Ricky Duran on Sept. 25, rock & roll cover band Code Blue on Oct. 2, Ben Jones & Andrea Magee’s high-energy Americana duo Beat Root Revival on Oct. 9, blues/R&B lifers Eve & the Exiles on Oct. 16, eclectic singer-songwriter Jo James on Oct. 23 and the Lave Lounge DJs on Oct. 30 7 p.m. 9600 S. Interstate 35 Frontage Road. shopsouthparkmeadows.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Pitbull, Iggy Azalea at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Dale! The reggaeton don hits the road for the "I Feel Good" tour, his first North American outing in nearly two years. He's bringing Australian hip-pop sensation Iggy Azalea along for the ride. For this show, Mr. Worldwide will play a mix of hits and fan favorites alongside selections from his forthcoming English album. $29-$226. 8 p.m. 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. germaniaamp.com. — D.S.S.

Monday

Herbie Hancock at Paramount Theatre. The celebrated jazz pianist is one of the last living masters of the genre-defining Blue Note era, when Hancock played with the likes of Miles Davis, Ron Carter and Donald Byrd. In the '80s, he scored a pop hit and became an MTV sensation with the funky synth bomb “Rockit,” and in the modern era, he’s logged collaborations with some of the greatest innovators who are pushing jazz forward, including Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington and Thundercat. While Hancock is healthy, he’s also 81, so jazz aficionados should go ahead and check this one off their bucket lists now. $45-$140. 8 p.m. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — D.S.S.

