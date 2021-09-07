Salt-N-Pepa, Los Coast to play Longhorn City Limits concert before UT-Rice game

Hitmaking hip-hop act Salt-N-Pepa will headline the next show in the Longhorn City Limits concert series, set for 2 p.m. Sept. 18 before the Texas Longhorns' football game against Rice. Local band Los Coast will open.

The free concerts, introduced a few years ago as part of pre-game activities near DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, are held on the LBJ Library Lawn. Prominent Austin music acts Shakey Graves and Sir Woman played this year's first show before the Longhorns' victory over Louisiana on Sept. 4.

Salt-N-Pepa, featuring Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa) and DJ Spinderella, sold millions of records in the groups 1980s-90s heyday and won a Grammy for their 1994 single "None of Your Business." Eclectic Austin group Los Coast released its debut album "Samsara" in 2019.

More details are at texassports.com. Longhorn City Limits concerts also will be held before home games against Texas Tech (Sept. 25), Oklahoma State (Oct. 16), Kansas (Nov. 13) and Kansas State (Nov. 26).

