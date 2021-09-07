Watch: The Belle Sounds on a roll with 'All About Love' skating footage in new music video

One of Austin's most prolific pop bands of the past decade, the Belle Sounds had a busy 2020, releasing a song a month that they then compiled into a full-length release earlier this year. They followed that up this summer with a five-song EP of love songs titled, appropriately, "All About Love."

They're "love songs" not necessarily in a romantic sense; that's part of it, but the songs seek to address love "in all different forms but all linked by our human nature and connection," as they put it on their Bandcamp page for the EP. The album's title track is, indeed, more about loving your fellow humans as a daily matter of course: "Look your neighbor in the eye/ Toss away your sorrows, let it go/ When it comes down to it, it's all about love."

In making a video for the song, band leaders Noëlle Hampton and André Moran drew upon footage from DiscOasis, an outdoor roller-skating event in Southern California. The video was directed by, and features, Sarah Haywood, known for her roller-skating videos on Instagram.

Among those involved in DiscOasis is legendary producer Nile Rodgers, and if you look closely, he makes a cameo appearance near the end of the Belle Sounds' video, just past the 4-minute mark. Here's the Austin360 premiere of "All About Love":

Hampton co-wrote the song with fellow local singer-songwriter Lizzy Lehman. The music was recorded at Austin studios Congress House and the Guest Room. In addition to Hampton and Moran, the track features contributions from Emily Shirley, Greg Hagen and Daniel Creamer.

Catch the Belle Sounds on Sept. 19 at the Far Out Lounge, 8504 S. Congress Ave., as part of an ACL Radio showcase. They'll also be at Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse (in the old Strange Brew spot at 5326 Menchaca Road) on Oct. 23.

