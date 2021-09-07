'Austin City Limits' will livestream tapings with Leon Bridges and Khruangbin

Next week's "Austin City Limits" TV tapings with Texas artists Khruangbin and Leon Bridges won't feature the show's usual free-ticket giveaways, but there's good news: Both tapings will be livestreamed online.

The iconic music television show, which tapes episodes at ACL Live in downtown Austin, announced last month that attendance at its four September tapings would be limited to Austin PBS members. But the show has livestreamed some of its tapings in recent years. The Sept. 13 debut of Houston's Khruangbin, as well as the Sept. 14 return of Fort Worth's Leon Bridges (who first did the show in 2015), will be streamed live at 8 p.m. via the program's website.

This month's two other announced tapings — Jackson Browne on Sept. 22 and St. Vincent on Sept. 30 — might not be livestreamed. More tapings will be announced next week for October; it's possible that ticket-giveaway procedures may return. The limited-audience policy for September was instituted as part of the program's COVID-19 safety procedures after Austin went back into Stage 5 guidelines last month. (Last year, several episodes were taped without an audience.)

"Austin City Limits" recently unveiled the October-November air dates on PBS for tapings of its 47th season, beginning with an hourlong Oct. 2 episode featuring Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall taped earlier this year in conjunction with the trio's recent collaborative album "The Marfa Tapes." Here's a sneak-preview of that episode:

Check out our reviews of other episodes taped earlier this year that will air on PBS this fall:

