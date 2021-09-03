New Austin music: Tex-Mex from Joe King Carrasco, Terri Hendrix's series finale and more

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

New releases

Joe King Carrasco y Colectivo Chihuahua, “Beer Bars & Guitars.” This 10-song set picks up where 2020’s “Mariachi Blues” left off, with Austin music lifer Carrasco blending the musics of the Texas and Mexico but leaning more toward beefed-up blues than the bilingual new wave rock and pop that brought him to MTV’s attention in the 1980s.

Recorded at studios in Mexico and France, “Beer Bars & Guitars” was mixed and mastered at Smilin’ Castle Studios in Kyle. Bassist/keyboardist Rick del Castillo (of long-running local Latin rock band Del Castillo) and drummer Luis Murillo return as co-producers, with Stephane Espinasse adding harmonica and Mark Bowman serving as executive producer.

Highlights include “Nobody Here But the Blues,” which belies its title by grounding its blues in supple Latin rhythms; the title track, which rides a ZZ Top-esque riff and groove; and “Xitali,” which taps into mystical classic-rock driven home by Carrasco’s adventurous guitar work. Here’s the track “Carrera Larga,” introduced by KUTX’s Jody Denberg:

Terri Hendrix, “Pilgrim's Progress Project 5.5.” Begun in 2016, Hendrix’s “Project 5” series has explored various aspects of the Martindale singer-songwriter’s music, from folk to blues to electronica. This one heads down country roads, at the request of her father, and is her first collection of entirely cover songs.

If the performances are country — with Hendrix’s longtime sidekick Lloyd Maines playing everything from guitar to pedal steel to dobro to mandolin to bass — the song selection is intriguingly varied. Hendrix touches on everything from John Prine’s “You Got Gold” to the Waterboys’ “Fisherman’s Blues” to the Bottle Rockets’ “Get Down River” to Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Little Bird” to Cindy Walker’s “Me and the Moon Aren’t Speaking.”

Other musicians on the disc, recorded at Dripping Springs studio The Zone, include Dennis Ludiker on fiddle and mandolin, Bukka Allen on accordion and Pat Manske on drums. Here’s Hendrix's rendition of the Bob Willis western swing classic “Faded Love:

Flyjack, “Pan Am.” A nine-piece instrumental ensemble that combines jazz, funk and more, Flyjack follows its January 2020 release “Soul Catcher” with this nine-song set recorded at Rocky Coast Sounds in Lakeway. Guitarist Buck McKinney wrote most of the material, with bassist Brad Bradburn adding “Funk Souldier.” The horn section of trumpeters Michael Shields and Liam Lord, saxophonist Paul Santos and trombonist William Wright power much of this music, with David Thacker providing propulsive keyboards while drummer Jose Guitiérrez and percussionist John Taylor Voss hold down the rhythms. The lone cover is a lively version of soul-jazz great Jimmy McGriff’s 1970 groover “Dig on It.” Release show Sept. 10 at 3Ten. Here’s the title track:

David Beck, “Good Nature.” San Marcos-born Beck made waves in recent years with his Tex-Mex outfit Tejano Weekend, which released its debut album in 2019 and has another due in October. But “Good Nature” is a different animal, more of an indie-folk-country exploration for the former member of Blue Healer and Sons of Fathers. Release show Sept. 4 at Saxon Pub. Here’s a live-in-the-studio video of the track “Honey Grove”:

Parker Woodland, “Live From Love Hill” EP. The second release this year from this new indie-rock outfit features five songs recorded at Good Shepherd on the Hill Episcopal Church, where bandleader Erin Walter served as musical director. Proceeds from the first month’s sales of this Bandcamp-exclusive EP will benefit the SIMS Foundation. (Full disclosure: Walter has worked as an Austin360 freelance writer in years past.) Here’s the video for the track “Everybody Else”:

Coming soon

SEPT. 10: Heartless Bastards, “A Beautiful Life” (Unknown/Thirty Tigers), playing Oct. 8 at Austin City Limits Music Festival

SEPT. 10: Chris Beall, “Abilene,” release show Sept. 10 at Saxon Pub

SEPT. 10: Intercom Heights, “Night Measures”

SEPT. 17: Rod Gator, “For Louisiana” (Blue Elan), release show Sept. 17 at Far Out Lounge

SEPT. 10: Foxtales, “Perfect Landing” EP, release show Sept. 18 at Swan Dive

SEPT. 24: Jackie Venson, “Love Transcends,” playing Oct. 22 at Old Settler’s Music Festival

SEPT. 24: Tony Kamel, “Back Down Home” (Next Waltz)

OCT. 1: Strand of Oaks, “In Heaven” (Thirty Tigers)

OCT. 6: Invincible Czars, “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love” (Van Halen tribute)

OCT. 8: Carolyn Wonderland, “Tempting Fate” (Alligator), playing Oct. 17 at Waterloo Ice House, 6203 N. Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360) location

OCT. 8: Go Fever, “Velvet Fist” (Nine Mile)

OCT. 15: Buffalo Nichols, self-titled (Fat Possum)

OCT. 15: David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, “Vol. II”

OCT. 22: Sue Foley, “Pinky’s Blues”

