Austin's HAAM Day fundraiser will feature virtual sets from Black Pumas and more this month

HAAM Day, the annual Health Alliance for Austin Musicians fundraiser, will be a virtual event again this year, the organization announced Thursday. It unveiled an impressive lineup of filmed contributions from local artists that will air Sept. 14 on several local TV network affiliates.

In addition, a dozen artists will perform live at Waterloo Park, beginning with a 6 a.m. proclamation from Austin Mayor Steve Adler, for an event that will be closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the HAAM Facebook page.

Black Pumas, Asleep at the Wheel, Spoon's Britt Daniel with Sweet Spirit's Sabrina Ellis, Bob Schneider, Sir Woman, Charley Crockett, and the trio of Marcia Ball, Carolyn Wonderland and Shelley King are among dozens of local acts contributing filmed segments. Those performances will air 9 to 10 a.m. on CBS Austin, 4 to 5 p.m. on KVUE (ABC) and 7 to 9 p.m. on KXAN (NBC), CW Austin and KBVO.

The Waterloo Park event will feature livestreamed sets from Nané, Scrappy Jud Newcomb, Eric Tessmer, Bidi Bidi Banda and others. In addition, dozens of local musicians will present HAAM Day livestreams on their individual Facebook pages.

The nonprofit — which "provides access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income, underinsured working musicians with a focus on prevention and wellness," per its mission statement — has set an ambitious goal of $1 million for this year's HAAM Day.

In addition to taking donations during the virtual events, HAAM also is conducting an online auction that began Thursday and will conclude at 10 p.m. on Sept. 14. Auction items include a Tuscany getaway in a private villa, a trip to Broadway for the musical "Hamilton," three-day VIP passes to the Austin City Limits Music Festival, club-level tickets to an Austin FC soccer game and more. More details and bidding information can be found at myhaam.org/auction.

"The unwavering support of our community and HAAM’s ability to pivot allowed us to put on a very successful virtual event in 2020, and we were able to raise a significant amount of funding for our musicians," CEO Reenie Collins said in a statement. "HAAM Day 2021 will be a critical element to the continued success of the HAAM and our mission of providing access to preventative healthcare for Austin’s working musicians."

Collins, who has helmed HAAM since 2013, recently announced she will be stepping down as CEO in January. The organization is conducting a search for her successor.

Since 2005, HAAM "has helped nearly 6,000 members access more than $90 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health and other services," according to the announcement. "Funds raised on HAAM Day will go toward providing these direct services to musicians, which means every dollar donated will be used to help artists continue to create the music we all love to enjoy."

HAAM board chair Heather Ladage, who's serving as co-chair of this year's HAAM Day event, noted in the news release that the organization is "doing everything we can to provide assistance to our musicians during these uncertain times. With money being tight, the last thing we want is for our members to have to choose between eating and accessing healthcare."