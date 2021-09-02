'All our gear was damaged or floated off': Austin's Blk Odyssy caught in New Jersey flood

"Adversity and obstacles" always come "when great things are upon us," Sam Houston, lead singer of Austin music act Blk Odyssy, wrote in a post on the band's Instagram account on Thursday morning.

Less than a week after they released their stunning debut album "BLK Vintage," Austin's soon-to-be-breakout funk & soul collective headed to the East Coast, where they were scheduled to play a record release party in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

But their tour path put them on a collision course with a devastating tropical storm that led to widespread flooding in New York and New Jersey.

Leaving a rehearsal, Houston wrote, the band "took one wrong turn and within 15 seconds water was up to our knees with the full touring team in the van."

The band members are all safe, but he said that "all our gear was damaged or floated off."

The post included videos of a submerged van and water rolling like a river through a city street.

The band has created a GoFundMe campaign to try to recoup some of their losses.

"We appreciate the community around us and thanks for all the prayers and well wishes to our family," Houston wrote in the post.

