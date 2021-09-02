'Austin City Limits' sets air dates for first half of 47th season, including Jon Batiste

"Austin City Limits" has announced the air dates for the first half of its 47th season, with 14 artists appearing across eight shows on Saturday evenings in October and November. Highlights include hourlong episodes featuring Jon Batiste, Jackson Browne and Brittany Howard.

Local and Texas artists are strongly represented in the season's first half. Fast-rising Austin acts Jade Bird (a recent U.K. transplant) and Dayglow are paired on the Oct. 9 episode, following the Oct. 2 season opener with native Texan Miranda Lambert, Austinite Jack Ingram and Nashville's Jon Randall performing songs from their recent trio record, "The Marfa Tapes." Austin's Charley Crockett splits the Oct. 30 show with country star Brandy Clark.

Notable Texas-tied episodes include a Nov. 6 episode featuring Houston's Khruangbin and Fort Worth's Leon Bridges, who will tape their episodes at ACL Live on Sept. 13 and 14, respectively. And Wimberley-raised Sarah Jarosz, who now lives in Nashville, shares the Oct. 23 episode with adventurous bluegrasser Billy Strings.

Batiste's hourlong Oct. 16 episode will draw from an explosive July taping that "Austin City Limits" executive producer Terry Lickona called "one of the most amazing shows I've ever seen on this stage." Legendary singer-songwriter Browne, who's taping the show on Sept. 22, gets a full-hour set to air Nov. 13. And Howard, the Alabama Shakes leader who released a remix of her 2019 solo debut "Jaime" this summer, will close the season's first half on Nov. 20.

The date of Howard's taping has not yet been announced but likely will take place next month. "Austin City Limits" plans to announce several October tapings next week. It's likely those events will follow the same COVID-19 safety protocols as the September tapings, which would mean no public ticket giveaways. Two of September's four episodes will be livestreamed; those will be identified next week.

In Austin, episodes premiere on PBS at 7 p.m. Saturday, with several repeats airing across the following week. Here's the full lineup:

Oct. 2: Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall

Oct. 9: Jade Bird, Dayglow

Oct. 16: Jon Batiste

Oct. 23: Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings

Oct. 30: Brandy Clark, Charley Crockett

Nov. 6: Leon Bridges, Khruangbin

Nov. 13: Jackson Browne

Nov. 20: Brittany Howard

