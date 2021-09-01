Live music in Austin: Reckless Kelly, Bun B's BBQ, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kevin Gates, more

Here's what's happening this week in the Live Music Capital of the World.

Friday

Reckless Kelly at Paramount Theatre. Austin-via-Idaho brothers Willy and Cody Braun and their well-traveled band have been one of the city’s top Americana acts for more than two decades, but last year’s two-album salvo of “American Jackpot” and “American Girls” may be the best recorded work they’ve done. It came out during the first few months of the pandemic, so they haven’t had much chance to play these songs live yet. Catch them here, at the one Austin music venue that has adopted a policy of recent negative COVID-19 test or proof-of-vaccination for all of its events. $22-$35. 8 p.m. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Bluegrass Nights at Scholz Garten. If bluegrass has never quite taken the Austin music scene by storm, it’s always bubbled under. A long-running weekly jam at Flipnotics moved to Radio Coffee & Beer after Flip’s closed in 2014. Now there’s another grass game in town: Scholz, which has beefed up live music offerings in its spacious beer garden during the pandemic, promises “a rotating cast of the finest acoustic players in Texas” for this new weekly happy hour gig. Free. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. scholzgarten.com. — P.B.

Saturday

Bun B’s Backyard BBQ at Far Out Lounge. The Houston rap legend rolls into town for an end-of-year celebration of music and food. Organizers of the outdoor event promise several performers, including Jake Lloyd, Olmeca and J. Soulja, plus host Big Ced and special guests through the evening, as well as guest chefs working the grill. Peligrosa DJs will also be in the house. $25-$30. Starts at noon. 8504 S. Congress Ave. thefaroutaustin.com. — D.S.S.

David Beck album release at Saxon Pub. San Marcos-born Beck made waves in recent years with his Tex-Mex outfit, Tejano Weekend, which released its debut album in 2019 and issued a double-single tribute to George Strait earlier this year. But “Good Nature,” a Beck solo release out this week, is a different animal, more of an indie-folk exploration for the former member of Blue Healer and Sons of Fathers. $10-$12. 10 p.m. 1320 S. Lamar Blvd. thesaxonpub.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Ray Wylie Hubbard at Haute Spot. Last fall, “Austin City Limits” righted the four-decade wrong of overlooking Hubbard during the show’s early outlaw country-centric days by having him tape the show for its 46th season. The occasion was Hubbard’s cameo-spiked 2020 album “Co-Starring,” which featured Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and others. His records are always good, but Hubbard is best experienced in a live setting, with his guitarist son Lucas Hubbard helping drive the greasy grooves behind lyrics laced with well-worn wisdom and offbeat humor. Kelley Mickwee opens the show at this north-end outdoor venue that's set up well for pandemic shows. $30-$60. 7 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com. — P.B.

Monday

Peterson Brothers at Continental Club. Though the iconic South Austin club reopened its doors on Memorial Day weekend, its longstanding residencies have been shuffled a bit, as some artists opted to wait a little longer for their return from the extended pandemic break. This is the first show back for Glenn Jr. and Alex Peterson, the Bastrop-raised blues-and-more brothers we featured as our Austin360 Artist of the Month in February 2020. They’ll also be celebrating Glenn Jr.’s 25th birthday. $12. 6:30 p.m. 1315 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com. — P.B.

Wednesday

Kevin Gates at Stubb’s. After years thrilling audiences with hard-hitting gangsta rhymes and unfiltered street knowledge, the NOLA rapper closed out his latest mixtape “Only the Generals Part II” with “Fairy Tale,” an agonizingly vulnerable story about how being molested as a child has affected him as a man. On a recent episode of Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hot Boxin’,” Gates said since he released the track, “Guys walk up to me in the gym, like bodybuilders, and just hug me and cry.” Using the platform he built as a vehicle for healing put him on “the right path,” he said. DDG and Gang51E open. $42-$45. 6 p.m. doors. 801 Red River St. stubbsaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Courtney Marie Andrews at Antone's. Originally from Phoenix, Andrews moved to Seattle a decade ago and played guitar with indie-folk mainstay Damien Jurado while also gearing up for her own career as a country-folk singer songwriter. Renowned independent label Fat Possum has released her last four albums, including last year's "Old Flowers," which got a Grammy nomination for best Americana album. (She'd previously been nominated for emerging artist of the year at the Americana Music Awards in 2018.) Johanna Samuels opens. $16-$18. 8 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.