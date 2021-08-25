Live music in Austin: Shinyribs album release, Mark Jensen fundraiser, Rod Wave, more

Here's a handful of highlights among music options in Austin for Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Friday

Shinyribs album release at Paramount Theatre. “Late Night TV Gold” is the latest release from Kevin Russell’s genre-hopping big band, which grew from a solo side-project during his Gourds days more than a decade ago to a joyously sprawling ensemble that includes backup singers and a horn section.

Russell, who’s recovered from a July bout with COVID-19 that he got despite being fully vaccinated, was among the first local musicians to push for proof of vaccination at Austin music venues; the Paramount was the first to adopt such a policy. (A negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours the show date also is accepted.) No small bonus: Opening the show is Don Leady’s long-running band Tail Gators, whose Texas-Louisiana musical gumbo helped provide an early blueprint for what Russell created with Shinyribs. $20-$35. 8 p.m. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Saturday

Mark Jensen Music Fest at Far Out Lounge. For eight years, ABGB co-owner Mark Jensen helped make the South Austin pizza joint and beer garden one of the best music venues in town. His passing earlier this year at age 53 shocked and saddened local musicians, many of whom are taking part in this fundraiser for Jensen’s wife and twin sons. Performers include Sabrina Ellis (with members of Sweet Spirit), Leslie Sisson of Moving Panoramas, Harvest Thieves, Ghost Wolves, A. Sinclair, Booher, Corey Baum of Croy & the Boys, Booher, Andy Bianculli of Star Parks, Sara Houser of Löwin, Big Mama Red & Peachfuzz, and Wild Bill. $20 suggested donation. 4 p.m. doors. 8504 S. Congress Ave. thefaroutaustin.com. — P.B.

Rod Wave at Stubb’s. Part of the post-J. Cole generation of confessional rap-singers, the Florida artist became a streaming kingpin on the strength of his melancholy story rhymes. His third studio album, “Soulfly,” which includes the lonely lament “Street Runner” and the haunting hymnal “Tombstone,” unseated Justin Bieber’s “Justice” at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart when it dropped in April. Sold out. 7 p.m. doors. 801 Red River St. stubbsaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Bat Fest at Congress Avenue Bridge. This 16th annual event celebrates the bats who live under the Congress Avenue bridge with bands playing up on the bridge itself, plus a second stage in the adjacent American-Statesman parking lot. Original headliners the Toadies and Bun B have dropped out (the Toadies cited “health, safety and travel concerns for our band and crew”), but the lineup still includes Fetty Wap, Blackillac, Kevin Fowler, Chamillionaire, Unlikely Candidates, Priscilla Block, Lil Flip, Nixons, Janie Balderas, Brodie Lane, Castaneda, Nick Sterling & the Nomads and DJ Shaynea. $20-$25. 4 p.m. to midnight. 100 S. Congress Ave. roadwayevents.com/event/bat-fest. — P.B.

Sunday

Guthrie Girls, Old Friends at Central Machine Works. If you’re looking for outdoor venues as COVID-19 cases hit another spike, here’s a good one. Central Machine Works brewery opened in 2019 in East Austin with an expansive beer garden and occasional live music. The Guthrie Girls — which features Sarah Lee and Cathy Guthrie, daughters of Arlo and granddaughters of Woody — mostly have performed locally at Sam’s Town Point; here’s a rare venture out to another venue. Old Friends open. 7 p.m. Free. 4824 E. Cesar Chavez St. cmwbrewery.com. — P.B.

Monday

Soul Asylum at ACL Live. A critics’-darling underground sensation in the 1980s that became a chart-topping band in the early ’90s, Soul Asylum has been through a lot of changes, and only singer Dave Pirner is left from the original lineup. But there’s still a great catalog of hits to draw from, as well as new music from the band’s 2020 album “Hurry Up and Wait.” Illinois rockers Local H open the show. $35-$55. 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Tuesday

Graham Weber with Pat Byrne at Haute Spot. We headed north to Cedar Park last month to check out this recently updated venue's environs and were mightily impressed with how well it serves the community's need for more outdoor venues during the pandemic. There's lots of room, with tables, rocking chairs, Adirondack chairs and a spacious lawn, plus an easily accessible outdoor bar and and attentive staff. Oh, and they're booking great music. Long-time local singer-songwriter Graham Weber has been hosting acoustic shows on Tuesdays with a different special guest each week; this time it's Irish transplant Pat Byrne, recently back from a tour to support his fabulous new album "Into the Light." Did we mention admission is free? Tip the performers and waitstaff generously, folks. 7 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com. — P.B.