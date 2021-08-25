Old Settler's Music Festival returns in October with Jade Bird, Sam Bush, more

Old Settler's Music Festival will return to Central Texas on Oct. 21-24 with more than three dozen artists performing at the festival's ranch near Lockhart, festival organizers announced Wednesday. Performers include Jade Bird, Sam Bush, James McMurtry, Della Mae, Cedric Burnside, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jamestown Revival and Bob Schneider.

COVID-19 protocols for the event include "proof of vaccinations completed at least 14 days in advance or negative test results within 48 hours of entry for every participant aged 12 or older," per the news release announcing the fest.

Tickets are on sale now via oldsettlersmusicfest.org. Prices range from $25 for Sunday only to $950 for all-inclusive platinum passes. Four-day general admission passes cost $169-$210.

Other touring acts on the bill include the Travelin' McCourys, Steep Canyon Rangers, Steve Poltz, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers and Logan Ledger. Additional locals taking part include Jackie Venson, Carolyn Wonderland & Shelley King, Kalu & the Electric Joint, the Deer, Tomar & the FCs and Tony Kamel of Wood & Wire.

The festival, typically held in April, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. This year's event was postponed to fall for the same reason. Old Settler's began in Round Rock in 1987 and changed locations a few times, including a long run at the Salt Lick Pavilion in Driftwood, before purchasing property in Tilmon just south of Lockhart, about an hour's drive from Austin.

The news release states that "stages, attractions and facilities will be arranged to provide extra room for attendees to maintain safe social distances." Full details of festival COVID-19 protocols are listed at oldsettlersmusicfest.org.

Here's the full schedule, subject to change:

Oct. 21

Campground Stage: Cari Hutson, Will Taylor & Strings Attached, Della Mae, Steep Canyon Rangers, Steve Poltz

Zen City Late-night Stage: Steve Poltz

Oct. 22

Original Black’s BBQ Stage: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Jackie Venson, James McMurtry, Della Mae, Jade Bird, Cedric Burnside

Bluebonnet Stage: Steve Poltz, the Deer, Kelsey Waldon, Tony Kamel, Kalu & the Electric Joint, Fruition

Platinum Cocktail Hour Stage: Kimber Ludiker (Della Mae), Tony Kamel

Zen City Late-night Stage: TBA

Oct. 23

Original Black’s BBQ Stage: Elijah Delgado (2019 Youth Talent Competition winner), Folk Family Revival, Arcadian Wild, Jeremie Albino, Logan Ledger, Tomar & the FCs, Jamestown Revival, Sam Bush

Bluebonnet Stage: 2021 Youth Talent Competition, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, 2021 Youth Talent Competition winner, Hogslop String Band, Sierra Ferrell, Bonnie Bishop, Travelin’ McCourys, Carolyn Wonderland & Shelley King, Cold Spring Union

Platinum Cocktail Hour Stage: Cari Hutson, Jackie Venson

Zen City Late-night Stage: TBA, Hogslop String Band

Oct. 24

Campground Stage: The House of Songs (with Suzanna Choffel, Carrie Rodriguez, Matt the Electrician and Graham Weber), Cleverlys, Bob Schneider, Ray Wylie Hubbard