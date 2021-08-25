ACL Fest announces night shows in Austin clubs with Phoebe Bridgers, Tanya Tucker, more

Austin City Limits Music Festival on Wednesday announced its roster of spin-off club shows.

ACL Fest Nights will take place from Sept. 30-Oct. 10 in music venues around Austin. As usual, the shows feature some of the standout names from the festival in Zilker Park — which will happen Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 — in more intimate settings.

Among the standouts: Dallas-reared guitar goddess St. Vincent will play a show at ACL Live on Oct. 1 with Cassandra Jenkins, which follows a previously announced taping of "Austin City Limits" on Sept. 30. Indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will take the stage at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on Oct. 8 with Gracie Abrams. And on Sept. 30, Scoot Inn will host "An Evening with Tanya Tucker."

Worth noting: Just like ACL Fest proper, entry to ACL Fest Nights shows will require either full COVID-19 vaccination or printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event.

Here's the full lineup:

ACL Live

Oct. 1: St. Vincent w/ Cassandra Jenkins

Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sept. 30: Machine Gun Kelly with JXDN and carolesdaughter

Oct. 1: Modest Mouse w/ Empath

Oct. 2: Jack Harlow

Oct. 8: Phoebe Bridgers with Gracie Abrams

Oct. 9: Band of Horses with Jade Bird

Emo’s Austin

Oct. 1: Freddie Gibbs

Oct. 3: Chris Lake with HarveyBombay (18 and up)

Oct. 7: Rival Sons and The Hu with the Haunt

Oct 9: Alison Wonderland with Digital Dre (18 and up)

Oct. 10: Madeon with LP Giobbi (18 and up)

Mohawk

Oct. 1: Amber Mark and Tkay Maizda with Unusual Demont

Scoot Inn

Sept. 30: "An Evening with Tanya Tucker"

Oct. 1: Charley Crockett with Disko Cowboy (DJ set)

Oct. 2: 070 Shake with DJ Mel

Oct. 7: Durand Jones & the Indications with THEBROSFRESH

Oct. 8: Remi Wolf with Payday

Oct. 9: Noga Erez with McKinley Dixon

Antone’s

Oct. 1: Zella Day (18 and up)

Oct. 2: Kennyhoopla (18 and up)

Oct. 3: Gina Chavez with La Doña and Shiela (18 and up)

Oct. 9: Hinds w/ Sun Room (18 and up)

Organizers for ACL Fest Nights said that masks will be required "at all times for attendees, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking" at the Bridgers show specifically.

Tickets to all shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Go to c3concerts.com/acl-fest-nights for more information.