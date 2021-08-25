ACL Fest announces night shows in Austin clubs with Phoebe Bridgers, Tanya Tucker, more
Austin City Limits Music Festival on Wednesday announced its roster of spin-off club shows.
ACL Fest Nights will take place from Sept. 30-Oct. 10 in music venues around Austin. As usual, the shows feature some of the standout names from the festival in Zilker Park — which will happen Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 — in more intimate settings.
Among the standouts: Dallas-reared guitar goddess St. Vincent will play a show at ACL Live on Oct. 1 with Cassandra Jenkins, which follows a previously announced taping of "Austin City Limits" on Sept. 30. Indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will take the stage at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on Oct. 8 with Gracie Abrams. And on Sept. 30, Scoot Inn will host "An Evening with Tanya Tucker."
Worth noting: Just like ACL Fest proper, entry to ACL Fest Nights shows will require either full COVID-19 vaccination or printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event.
Here's the full lineup:
ACL Live
Oct. 1: St. Vincent w/ Cassandra Jenkins
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sept. 30: Machine Gun Kelly with JXDN and carolesdaughter
Oct. 1: Modest Mouse w/ Empath
Oct. 2: Jack Harlow
Oct. 8: Phoebe Bridgers with Gracie Abrams
Oct. 9: Band of Horses with Jade Bird
Emo’s Austin
Oct. 1: Freddie Gibbs
Oct. 3: Chris Lake with HarveyBombay (18 and up)
Oct. 7: Rival Sons and The Hu with the Haunt
Oct 9: Alison Wonderland with Digital Dre (18 and up)
Oct. 10: Madeon with LP Giobbi (18 and up)
Mohawk
Oct. 1: Amber Mark and Tkay Maizda with Unusual Demont
Scoot Inn
Sept. 30: "An Evening with Tanya Tucker"
Oct. 1: Charley Crockett with Disko Cowboy (DJ set)
Oct. 2: 070 Shake with DJ Mel
Oct. 7: Durand Jones & the Indications with THEBROSFRESH
Oct. 8: Remi Wolf with Payday
Oct. 9: Noga Erez with McKinley Dixon
Antone’s
Oct. 1: Zella Day (18 and up)
Oct. 2: Kennyhoopla (18 and up)
Oct. 3: Gina Chavez with La Doña and Shiela (18 and up)
Oct. 9: Hinds w/ Sun Room (18 and up)
Organizers for ACL Fest Nights said that masks will be required "at all times for attendees, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking" at the Bridgers show specifically.
Tickets to all shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Go to c3concerts.com/acl-fest-nights for more information.