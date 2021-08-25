ACL Fest offers free single-day tickets for 1,000 people who sign up for vaccination drive

Want a free one-day pass to this fall's Austin City Limits Music Festival? If you're not yet vaccinated, you'll have a chance on Friday at Austin's Q2 Stadium for a shot with an ACL Fest chaser.

"Ready to get vaccinated? We are partnering with VaxTogetherAustin, Austin FC and Walgreens to donate ACL Festival 1-Day Tickets for Weekend One to the first 1,000 people who pre-register and get vaccinated THIS Friday, 8/27 at Q2 Stadium in Austin," the festival posted to its social media accounts on Wednesday.

Full details and registration can be found at signupgenius.com/go/takeyourshot8-27vaxtogether. Signing up is required to be eligible for a ticket. Registrants can choose Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the fest's first weekend, Oct. 1-3.

