New 'Austin City Limits' tapings: Leon Bridges, Jackson Browne, St. Vincent, Khruangbin

First the good news: "Austin City Limits" has announced four new September tapings of the iconic TV show.

Added to the lineup: Khruangbin (Sept. 13), Leon Bridges (Sept. 14), Jackson Browne (Sept. 22) and St. Vincent (Sept. 30).

Now the sad news: There will be no ticket giveaways to the general public for those tapings at ACL Live. It's possible that some or all of these tapings will be livestreamed on the show's website; announcements about livestreams usually are made within a few days of the taping date.

The pause on public tickets is "due to implemented safety measures and the ongoing uncertainty relating to COVID-19," the program noted on Monday in an announcement. "With the safety of the artists, crew and guests top of mind, the limited studio audience will be prioritized to our donors who make 'Austin City Limits' possible and who have continued to support the show during this challenging time and beyond."

For those donors who do attend, here's the lowdown on the safety measures. The TV show's policy will be identical to that of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which announced last week that attendees will need to show either a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event, or a proof-of-vaccination card dated at least two weeks before the event.

In addition, the show's website notes, "You will be required to wear your mask when not eating or drinking at this event."

This will be the second "Austin City Limits" taping for Bridges and Browne. Bridges first taped the program in October 2015, for an episode that aired in 2016. The new taping will focus on the Fort Worth soul singer-songwriter's new album, "Gold-Diggers Sound," released in July.

RELATED:Our review of Leon Bridges' 2015 "Austin City Limits" taping

Browne's first taping of the show was in 2002. The legendary California singer-songwriter issued a new album, "Downhill From Everywhere," last month.

St. Vincent — the stage name of Dallas-raised art-rock musician Annie Clark — has taped the program twice, first in 2009 for a half-hour episode and again in 2018 for an hourlong show. This taping is tied to her Oct. 3 appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park.

RELATED:The ACL Fest daily schedule is out

Khruangbin, an eclectic trio from Houston, will be making its first appearance on the show. The band, which performed at ACL Fest in 2018, released its third album, "Mordechai," last year.