Live music in Austin this week: Outlaw Music Festival features Willie Nelson, Yola, more

Friday

Front Fest with Kam Franklin of The Suffers at Cheer Up Charlie’s. The organization formerly known as Boss Babes has rebranded as Future Front Texas, and their signature event Front Fest (formerly Babes Fest) continues to highlight the work of female and non-binary creatives. Powerhouse soul singer Kam Franklin of the Houston group the Suffers headlines the festival’s music portion. Avant pop artist Lorelei K of Dallas will also perform. The festival continues on Saturday with a film showcase featuring “Girls Like Us,” a music video produced by Austin pop artist p1nkstar. All festival events will be at 60% capacity and guests will be expected to wear masks. $15. 7 p.m. 900 Red River St. thefrontfest.com — D.S.S.

Blk Odyssy album release at Parish. Back in March, rising rock ‘n’ roll screamer Sam Houston described using his time during the global coronavirus pandemic to restructure his group Blk Odyssy. He brought on a new management team, tapped a few high power producers and shifted the group’s focus, reimagining the project for a global audience. The resulting release, “Blk Vintage,” is a stunning work rich in sonic texture and lyrical depth. It’s easily one of the best releases of the year, in Austin or anywhere. The venue will be operating at 50% capacity and masks will be required. R&B singer Eimaral Sol opens. $22. 9 p.m. 214 E. Sixth St. parishaustin.com — D.S.S.

More:Sam Houston bares pain and soul on 'Riot'

Friday-Saturday

Gary Clark Jr. at Waterloo Park. According to history compiled by the nonprofit Waterloo Greenway, the neighborhood around Waller Creek was once a thriving commercial district that hosted over 30 Black-owned businesses. Through years of discriminatory city policy including the 1928 Koch and Fowler Plan that created a “negro district” in East Austin and urban renewal efforts that displaced families through eminent domain in the ‘70s, that community was decimated. Could there be any better artist to open the city-center park as an inclusive space than the hometown hero who took home two Grammys in 2020 for “This Land,” a song that is explicitly about claiming space in the face of racism? $30 and up. (Aug. 21 sold out.) 6 p.m. 1111 Red River St. moodyamphitheater.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, Jett and her band went supernova in 1982 with the single “I Love Rock & Roll,” which topped the pop charts for seven weeks. She’s released a dozen albums with the Blackhearts and on her own, while also making occasional film and TV appearances (including a supporting roll in 1987’s “Light of Day” alongside Michael J. Fox). Austin band Vallejo and San Antonio group Fea, an all-female quartet that records for Jett’s Blackheart label, open. $45-$150. 6 p.m. 12225 W. Highway 290. nuttybrown.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Outlaw Country Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, Yola at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. After a few “welcome back” shows at his Luck Ranch in mid-July, Nelson is finally heading out “on the road again” with a tour that’s somewhat like a scaled-back version of his July 4th Picnic. Different artists are on the bill in other cities; the Austin lineup is hard to beat, with country superstar Stapleton, Oscar winner Bingham and recent Grammy best new artist nominee Yola. $107.50. germaniaamp.com. — P.B.

Wednesday

Little Jesus at the Parish. The Mexico City five-piece plays hooky indie rock with a dance pop sensibility. They've toured extensively in Mexico and Latin America and were slated to appear at the ill-fated 2020 South by Southwest music festival supporting their 2019 release "Disco de Oro." Special guest Gus opens. $18. resoundpresents.com — D.S.S.