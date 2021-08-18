Shakey Graves to kick off Longhorn City Limits free concert series on Sept. 4

Renowned local musician Shakey Graves will open this year's Longhorn City Limits free concert series on Sept. 4 at the LBJ Library Lawn next to Royal-Memorial Stadium before the Texas Longhorns' football season opener.

The concert series, which began in 2019, features local and regional artists performing before all University of Texas home games. The opening game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette starts at 3:30 p.m.; neither a starting time for the concert nor an opening act have been announced.

After the game, the lawn will present a free silent disco with three live DJs. A cocktail garden, doubled in sized from last year, will be on site for both events. Barbecue from Stubb's will also be sold at the event. More details are at texassports.com.

Austin-native Graves (aka Alejandro Rose-Garcia) celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album, "Roll the Bones," with a deluxe reissue earlier this year.

Longhorn City Limits concerts also will be held before home games against Rice (Sept. 18), Texas Tech (Sept. 25), Oklahoma State (Oct. 16), Kansas (Nov. 13) and Kansas State (Nov. 26).