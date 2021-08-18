Vaccination or negative COVID test required for Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival

If you want to see Willie this weekend, there are new rules. On Wednesday, Germania Insurance Amphitheater announced that admittance to Sunday's Outlaw Music Festival will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"UPDATE: Outlaw Music Festival at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on Sunday, August 22, 2021 will require a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event OR proof of vaccination for entry," reads a tweet from the venue.

Those who furnish proof of vaccination — either via official card or a printed copy of the card — must be two weeks out from their final dose, according to the venue's website; proof of a negative test result instead must also be printed. Children younger than 12 and unvaccinated attendees with a "valid medical restriction" will also be required to follow the same testing protocol.

Willie Nelson & Family headlines Outlaw Country Music Festival, with support from Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham and Yola.

The venue's announcement did not clarify whether it or the artists were behind the new health protocols. The move comes as Austin grapples with rising coronavirus hospitalizations in the area. That's left live music venues to figure out how to increase safety measures right as touring shows come back after a long year on hold.

They risk violating a new state law that went into effect in June and prevents businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry.

In recent weeks, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell required proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry into his three-night stand of ACL Live shows; the new Moody Amphitheater on Tuesday announced that masks will be required for local guitar hero Gary Clark Jr.'s concerts Friday and Saturday. This is the first show at Germain Insurance Amphitheater, which recently hosted anniversary tours for Alanis Morissette and the Black Crowes, to adopt a vaccination requirement.

Go to germaniaamp.com for more information.