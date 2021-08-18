Masks required for Gary Clark Jr. shows at Waterloo Park

Masks will be required for attendance at Gary Clark Jr.'s concerts Friday and Saturday at the new Moody Amphitheater in Waterloo Park, the venue announced in a social media post on Tuesday.

The post reads, in full: "In accordance with current Austin Public Health guidelines, masks are required at all times for attendees, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking at Gary Clark Jr. at Moody Amphitheater on Friday, August 20th and Saturday, August 21st."

No mention was made of proof-of-vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test being required for the shows. Some venue and artists have updated safety protocols during the current coronavirus surge.

Last week, the Paramount Theatre instituted a new policy requiring proof-of-vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of an event. In addition, masks are "mandatory when not eating or drinking in your seat," according to the Paramount's website. The first concert at the theater to feature such regulations was Saturday's Edie Brickell & New Bohemians show.

ACL Live implemented a similar policy for a recent run of shows by singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, who is requiring that protocol for all shows on his tour. The same requirements will be in place for an Aug. 18 concert featuring pop star Kesha. Other Austin venues have considered such measures, but decisions are complicated by a state law enacted in June that prevents businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry. Music venues in other states and some festivals have adopted regulations similar to the Paramount's.

More:As COVID-19 surges, Austin live music venues scramble 'to make sure that the fall doesn't disappear’

Waterloo Park opened on Aug. 14 and had planned a free "CommUNITY Day" as part of the celebration. The event was canceled two days ahead of time after Austin hit Stage 5 coronavirus risk guidelines and the area reached critical shortages of ICU beds.

The 11-acre park was closed for a decade while being renovated and redesigned, partly to accommodate the new amphitheater. Clark's shows will feature two local opening acts: Blackillac on Friday and Kydd Jones on Saturday. Many more concerts are scheduled for the venue next month, including Rebelution on Sept. 9, Glass Animals on Sept. 12, Counting Crows on Sept 15 and Sylvan Esso on Sept. 17.

More:A look at the renovated Waterloo Park and new Moody Amphitheater