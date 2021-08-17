Jimmie Vaughan photo with Greg Abbott raises COVID concerns after Texas governor's positive test
Concern for Austin guitar great Jimmie Vaughan arose on Tuesday afternoon when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he'd tested positive for COVID-19, just a few hours after a photo of Abbott meeting with Vaughan was posted to the governor's Twitter account.
To address the concern, the following statement was posted on Vaughan's Twitter account at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday: "We want to let everyone know, that despite the news today of Governor Abbott's positive Covid diagnosis, Jimmie & family have tested negative and are doing fine. Thanks so very much to all who reached out with concern."
Though the photo of Vaughan with the governor was posted at 1:13 p.m., it's not clear when it was taken. Incubation periods for COVID-19 can range from two days to two weeks.
The governor's Twitter post included two photos: One of Vaughan and Abbott, and another also including Vaughan's wife, Robin, and their two daughters.
Abbott's post reads: "Honor to meet with @JimmieVaughan — brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a legendary Texas musician in his own right. Hope to catch your show in September at the @ErwinCenter."
Vaughan is scheduled to open for Eric Clapton at the Erwin Center on Sept. 15. He also recently returned to his semi-regular weekend residency at South Congress club C-Boy's. Vaughan and keyboardist Mike Flanigin performed there on Aug. 6-7 and 13-14; their next booking at the club is Sept. 3-4.
On social media, people expressed concern about the photos.