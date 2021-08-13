Widespread Panic postpones Austin shows after singer John Bell contracts COVID-19

Widespread Panic has postponed a three-night run of shows at ACL Live after the band's singer, John Bell, tested positive for COVID-19.

The band posted the following statement to the venue's website:

"After all this time, we were really looking forward to finally connecting with you in Austin, Texas at ACL Live this weekend. Being mindful of the concerns that COVID-19 has placed upon these events, we put plans in place to keep our fans, crew, venue staff, and band members as safe as possible while we’re together.

"Despite all being vaccinated and the precautions we’ve taken, John Bell has tested positive for COVID. Unfortunately, this means that we have to postpone this weekend’s shows to support both our friend’s health and the safety of everyone involved in these events."

More:As COVID surges, Austin live music venues scramble 'to make sure that the fall doesn't disappear’

The shows have been rescheduled to October 8 -10.

Before the shows were canceled the venue had planned to require advanced coronavirus safety requirements including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.