As COVID surges, Austin live music venues scramble 'to make sure that the fall doesn't disappear’

A few months after pandemic-battered music venues reopened, coronavirus cases are surging. Austin is back in stage 5 restrictions and there is a critical shortage of ICU beds in the area. In the past week, several large public events, including ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green, the grand opening celebration for Waterloo Park and Austin Pride’s parade and street party, have all canceled or been postponed.

Cities and music businesses around the country are implementing vaccine requirements for concerts and live music events at the same time that artists are starting to ask for them.

Cody Cowan, director of the Red River Cultural District, said Austin club owners and leaders in the music community have been in “deep talks” about what kind of safety measures can be implemented for shows without running afoul of a new state law that went into effect in June and prevents businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry. Businesses who violate the law could risk losing any state-funded money, including pandemic relief grants. On Thursday, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued an announcement reminding businesses they also could lose their license to sell alcohol and other permits.

Cowan said venues are “kind of circling the wagons and trying to understand what risk looks like in Texas while also finding every way we can to allow for stronger requirements to happen.” He worries that without enhanced safety measures we will see “tour cancellations and rerouting around states that have higher delta exposure,” he said.

“Right now, I think everyone's scrambling to make sure that the fall doesn't disappear.”

Artists are asking for vaccine mandates at Austin concerts

Graham Williams, owner of the booking agency ReSound Presents, said an increasing number of touring artists are asking for vaccination requirements at their shows.

“I'm just hearing more and more artists say, ‘Let's do this. Let's make this (requirement) rather than cancel or reschedule. Let's just make this a rule for us for our safety, for our fans and for the venues,’” he said.

On Thursday, the Paramount Theatre, which hosts live music events as well movies and performances from touring arts groups, announced plans to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of a show for all patrons 12 and older.

"This is about self-preservation and protecting the artists, the staff and our audiences,” said Jim Ritts, CEO of the Austin Theatre Alliance, which runs the Paramount and Stateside venues. "There’s no other point to it than that. As we are heading into the busiest late August and fall of the past 10 years, we are receiving dozens and dozens of phone calls from artists and production teams, making sure that we have these protocols in place — as a condition for playing here. We are trying to avoid irreparable harm to the business. We are trying to avoid the specter of dozens and dozens of shows being canceled."

Downtown Austin’s largest indoor concert venue, ACL Live, implemented a similar policy for a recent run of shows by singer-songwriter Jason Isbell. Concert-goers had to show their vaccination card, a copy or photo of the card, or negative COVID-19 test results at the door for the shows.

Isbell, who has demanded the enhanced COVID-19 safety requirements at all his shows, kicked off his tour in Austin. As soon as he walked onstage on the first night, “we could tell that the audience was full-on excited. They felt more comfortable and they had a better time. It was one of the best shows that I’ve played, because the energy in the room was so good. That, to me, was evidence that we had made the right decision,” he told Rolling Stone.

The same requirements will be in place for an upcoming concert featuring pop star Kesha.

“Increased health protocols are implemented at the request of each performer,” Kaitlin Bouzek, the venue’s media director, said on Wednesday.

The venue had also planned to implement the requirements for a three-night stand by jam band Widespread Panic, but those shows were postponed on Friday after the band's singer, John Bell, tested positive for COVID-19.

"I don’t feel right onstage while I think people might be getting deathly ill in the crowd," Isbell told Rolling Stone. "I don’t think it’s fair to the audience or to the crews at the venues or to my crew to put people in a situation where they’re possibly risking their lives or taking the virus home to their kids."

Rebecca Reynolds, director of the Music Venue Alliance of Austin, said ACL Live is able to add the vaccine requirements for those shows because they are “part of the artist’s contract rather than the business policy. And that's what would trigger the executive order difference.”

Over 600 musicians have signed a petition started by the advocacy group Austin Texas Musicians that calls for stronger safety measures including proof of vaccination at shows, but Cowan says there’s not a consensus over vaccine mandates among local artists.

"There are shows where one band says, 'I want a vaccine or (to) require masks,' and then there's a fight with the other bands who don't agree with that," he said.

Reynolds said she’s talked to local artists who “don't feel that they have the power to make that kind of a demand on a venue.”

But she believes an artist request is required for venues to implement vaccine or test requirements without putting "anybody’s COVID funding in jeopardy,” she said.

Other cities are implementing vaccine mandates

Music venues and event producers across the country have responded to the current surge with policies requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination. Going forward, a dozen independent music venues in Nashville will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. On Thursday, New Orleans announced similar plans for indoor spaces, including bars, clubs and the Superdome. Clubs and festivals operated by the massive entertainment conglomerate AEG and indoor music venues in New York City and San Francisco will begin to require proof of vaccination in the next few weeks.

Isbell, who canceled a show in Houston after a venue declined to comply with his safety requirements, told Rolling Stone he believes artists should leverage their power to push for these policies.

"What’s really going to help is if all the artists who are at the level where they can hold this line and make these restrictions and keep them in place — if all those artists do that, it’s going to be real hard for the states to turn that down, because they’re going to lose a lot of revenue and a lot of their constituents are going to get real upset," he said.

Does the negative COVID test option provide a loophole in the Texas law?

Reynolds said it’s not entirely clear what will violate the new state law.

“We had a venue post that they would be implementing a vaccine/test policy, and received notice from their lawyer to take it down. The attorney's review of the (executive order) was that any funding they have or could receive would be in jeopardy,” she said.

With the TABC announcement this week, she said “it is clear that the state does intend to enforce the prohibition.” On Thursday, two Austin restaurants who planned to require vaccination for indoor dining reversed course after the TABC threatened to revoke their liquor licenses and other permits.

“We have to be careful of individual rights and government directives,” Ritts said about the new policy at the Paramount and State Theatres. “But this is not one size fits all. If not a vaccination, then a negative test is an option. We believe it’s being respectful of the people who come here.”

The questions of whether artists can demand vaccine requirements or if a negative COVID-19 test option is adequate to meet the law will become more pointed as we move into the fall. Austin City Limits Music Festival, which draws 75,000 people daily to Zilker Park, is scheduled to take place over the first two weekends in October.

Lollapalooza, a massive Chicago music festival produced by ACL Fest operator C3 Presents, required vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry to the event, which was July 29-Aug. 1. Chicago health officials have said the festival did not lead to a surge in coronavirus infections. Bonnaroo, which takes place in early September in Tennessee, is using the same requirements, as is Summerfest in Milwaukee.

ACL Fest has not released COVID-19 safety guidelines for this year’s event.

Isbell told Rolling Stone that he will cancel his own festival, ShoalsFest in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, if he is unable to require vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Cowan said if ACL Fest cancels, it would be devastating to the broader Austin music industry. Many venue employees are tapped to work the massive music event. "They still need to pay rent in October, you know? The bands who are playing it, have their own kids and rent to pay as well," he said.

As "the thing that we worked so hard the past 18 months to prevent, has now happened," he said the mood in the Austin music industry has turned grim.

"We're not running on empty tanks," he said. "That was four tanks ago. Like I don't even know where the other three tanks came from. It's like a thimble full of unleaded today."

Deborah Sengupta Stith writes about music for the Austin American-Statesman and Austin360. You can follow her on Twitter @deborific.