Austin's free Hot Summer Nights festival includes over 100 artists, COVID vaccine clinic

Over 100 local artists are scheduled to perform during Hot Summer Nights, a free celebration of local music that will take over the Red River Cultural District from Aug. 26 through Aug. 29.

Participating artists for the event include breakout rapper Quin NFN, R&B singer Mélat, psych pop outfit Calliope Musicals and DJ Chorizo Funk. Pop artist Kady Rain, Latin rock trio Tiarra Girls, rockers Think No Think and rappers Mama Duke and the Teeta are also on the roster.

The event takes place at 11 venues in the district including the Mohawk, Stubb's BBQ, Cheer Up Charlie's and Waterloo Park.

With the festival taking place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Austin in Stage 5 restrictions, RRCD director Cody Cowan said the festival has worked hard to develop a safety plan. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged throughout the festival and required at indoor shows. Participating venues will have masks available for patrons who forget to bring their own. Through a partnership with the mayor's office, Hot Summer Nights also will host a vaccine clinic at Empire Control Room throughout the festival.

While some large events including ACL Radio's Blues on the Green, the Austin Pride Parade and Celebration and the Waterloo Park grand reopening have canceled in recent days, Cowan said "the venues, the venue staff and the musicians need (Hot Summer Nights) to go on. So we're going on."

All musicians performing at the event will be paid through event sponsorship agreements and proceeds from the event will benefit the RRCD's Banding Together ATX emergency grant program.

Full Hot Summer Nights lineup and more information available at redriverculturaldistrict.org.

