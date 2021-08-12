Austin's Lonestar Rod and Kustom Roundup postponed again, events at Travis County Expo Center canceled

The Lonestar Rod and Kustom Roundup, a music festival and classic car showcase hosted by Austin's Continental Club, has been moved to April 2022. The show traditionally takes place at the Travis County Expo Center and on South Congress Avenue in April. This year's edition has been moved to September 3-4, Labor Day weekend, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event's cancellation was announced Wednesday on the social media sites of South Congress Avenue host venues Continental Club and C-Boys Heart and Soul.

"We were informed that Travis County is canceling all upcoming events out at the Expo Center due to the current high growth of new COVID cases and hospitalizations in Travis and surrounding counties," the announcement said. "The Expo Center site will continue to be used by the county as an Emergency Operations Center for administering vaccines, testing, storage and possible additional care facilities."

The Roundup plans to return on April 22-23, 2022.

